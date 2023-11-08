Turkmen Envoy and Georgian FM positively assessed the dynamics of bilateral cooperation

News Central Asia (nCa)

On 7 November 2023, Turkmen Ambassador to Georgia Dovletmyrat Seitmamedov met with Georgian Foreign Minister Ilya Darchiashvili to discuss the prospects of bilateral cooperation between the two countries.

During the meeting, Minister Darchiashvili extended warm congratulations to Ambassador Seitmamedov on his recent appointment and expressed his confidence in the diplomat’s success in his new position.

The two officials positively assessed the strengthening of cooperation between Georgia and Turkmenistan in recent years, both in bilateral and multilateral formats. They highlighted the significance of last year’s celebration of the 30th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between the two countries.

Ambassador Seitmamedov and Minister Darchiashvili discussed the potential for further enhancing cooperation in various areas, including trade, tourism, and transport. They emphasized the importance of conducting high-level visits as well holding regular political consultations between the foreign ministries of the two countries in Ashgabat in the near future to foster closer ties.

Earlier, Ambassador Seyitmamedov met with the Speaker of the Georgian Parliament, Shalva Papuashvili. ///nCa, 8 November 2023

 

