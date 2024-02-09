Uzbekistan to suspend operation of polluting businesses with new law

Uzbekistan has strengthened its environmental protection efforts by introducing amendments to key laws. These changes empower authorities to suspend or restrict the operations of businesses that excessively pollute the environment, posing a threat to public health and safety.

The President of Uzbekistan signed a law on amendments to the laws “On Nature Protection”, “On protection of atmospheric air” and “On Environmental control”. The law has already entered into force.

The law emphasizes that the expansion of construction, production and urbanization is causing an increase in emissions of pollutants into the environment. The recent changes to the laws empower authorities to suspend or restrict the operations of businesses that excessively pollute the environment, posing a threat to public health and safety.

Previously, the presence of inaccurate formulations in the legislation, which are grounds for restricting or suspending the activities of business entities, may lead to corruption associated with the breadth of discretionary powers of state bodies, the Law says.

The revised laws now clearly define the grounds for intervention, focusing on preventing imminent threats to life and health caused by excessive pollution.

Legislative changes will serve to improve the environmental situation in the country, create additional legal grounds for preventing threats to the life and health of the population, protect businesses, as well as eliminate corruption factors and increase the responsibility of authorized state bodies.///nCa, 9 February 2024