News Central Asia (nCa)

The Voice of Greater Central Asia

  

Home » Uzbekistan to suspend operation of polluting businesses with new law

Uzbekistan to suspend operation of polluting businesses with new law

By

Uzbekistan has strengthened its environmental protection efforts by introducing amendments to key laws. These changes empower authorities to suspend or restrict the operations of businesses that excessively pollute the environment, posing a threat to public health and safety.

The President of Uzbekistan signed a law on amendments to the laws “On Nature Protection”, “On protection of atmospheric air” and “On Environmental control”. The law has already entered into force.

The law emphasizes that the expansion of construction, production and urbanization is causing an increase in emissions of pollutants into the environment. The recent changes to the laws empower authorities to suspend or restrict the operations of businesses that excessively pollute the environment, posing a threat to public health and safety.

Previously, the presence of inaccurate formulations in the legislation, which are grounds for restricting or suspending the activities of business entities, may lead to corruption associated with the breadth of discretionary powers of state bodies, the Law says.

The revised laws now clearly define the grounds for intervention, focusing on preventing imminent threats to life and health caused by excessive pollution.

Legislative changes will serve to improve the environmental situation in the country, create additional legal grounds for preventing threats to the life and health of the population, protect businesses, as well as eliminate corruption factors and increase the responsibility of authorized state bodies.///nCa, 9 February 2024

 

 

Related posts:

  1. The Constitution of Uzbekistan Enshrines the Norms of Environmental Law
  2. ADB’s financial support to alleviate the Covid-19 economic shock for small businesses and most vulnerable segments in two Central Asian countries
  3. Uzbekistan to hold a referendum on amendments to the Constitution
  4. Almaty hosted 29th Meeting of the Coordination Committee for the Operation of the Turkmenistan-Uzbekistan–Kazakhstan–China gas pipeline
  5. Openness policy of New Uzbekistan is changing significantly
  6. Uzbekistan and Afghanistan renewed deal for the operation of the rail line Hayraton – Mazar-i-Sharif
  7. Uzbekistan and China adopt a comprehensive economic partnership program – 41 documents signed – Chinese and Uzbek businesses conclude deals worth US$25 billion
  8. Turkmenistan may become a transit corridor for Uzbekistan to transport goods to Russia
  9. Russia, Kyrgyzstan, and Uzbekistan to Develop Transport Corridor Through Turkmenistan
  10. FAO organized a locust cross-border survey between Turkmenistan and Uzbekistan
Website hosted by web hosting karachi Pakistan AH Corporation and Hosting Karachi | Web hosting Pakistan Karachi |Web hosting karachi Pakistan |Best hosting in Pakistan