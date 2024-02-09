UNDP and the Government of Turkmenistan strengthen partnership to accelerate the achievement of the Sustainable Development Goals

Today, the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) and the Ministry of Finance and Economy of Turkmenistan have entered into a new project agreement titled “Partnering for SDG acceleration, Phase III”, demonstrating a firm dedication to the implementation of the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development in Turkmenistan.

The new two-year project is anticipated to contribute to sustainable development by strengthening the capacity of the Ministry of Finance and Economy of Turkmenistan as a governmental body responsible for implementing SDG financing, formulating and executing unified economic policies, strategies, and key socio-economic development initiatives for SDG implementation in the country. In addition, as part of the assistance for Turkmenistan’s WTO accession, UNDP plans to offer expertise alongside international and national experts, including services and investments, access to banking and financial markets, and aligning the tax code with WTO agreements.

“We extend our appreciation to the Government of Turkmenistan for their ongoing trust, and we firmly believe that the continuation of this joint initiative will assist our partners in reinforcing the financial foundation of national development strategies within the context of SDG implementation and will accelerate SDGs achievements in the country” – noted Narine Sahakyan, UNDP Resident Representative in Turkmenistan.

The project signing occurred subsequent to a Cabinet of Ministers meeting in Turkmenistan on February 2, 2024. During the meeting, President of Turkmenistan Serdar Berdimuhamedov noted the successful implementation and good results of Phases I and II of the “Partnering for SDG acceleration” project and approved the project’s continuation as Phase III to be implemented in 2024-2025 in close partnership with UNDP in Turkmenistan.

***

The collaborative project “Partnering for SDG acceleration” between UNDP and the Ministry of Finance and Economy of Turkmenistan, initiated in 2018 and extended into Phase II in 2021, serves as a joint platform for coordinating the efforts of relevant ministries, departments, and UN agencies in achieving the SDGs. Throughout its implementation, the project has achieved significant milestones, prompting the proposal for the initiation of its second and third phases.

Over the next two years, it is planned to implement phase III of the project, which will focus on monitoring progress toward achieving the SDGs, examining international practices in financing sustainable development, and undertaking measures to prepare for accession to the WTO. ///UNDP Turkmenistan, 9 February 2024