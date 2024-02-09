President Serdar Berdimuhamedov Congratulates President Ilham Aliyev on Reelection in Azerbaijan

News Central Asia (nCa)

President Serdar Berdimuhamedov has sent congratulations to Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev on the occasion of his victory in the presidential elections.

“The election results demonstrate the strong trust and support the Azerbaijani people place in your leadership, focused on strengthening the state and achieving socio-economic progress. I am confident this milestone will further propel the development of the Republic of Azerbaijan and enhance the well-being of its citizens”, the message says.

President of Turkmenistan noted the effective nature of fraternal relations between Turkmenistan and the Republic of Azerbaijan, and expressed confidence that in the future these relations will continue to develop and deepen for the benefit of the peoples of the two countries.

“We appreciate your personal contribution and strong support in fostering these good-neighborly ties”, he wrote.

Serdar Berdimuhamedov wished President Ilham Aliyev good health, happiness and success in his responsible activities as head of state, and peace, prosperity and prosperity to the fraternal people of Azerbaijan.

92.1% of the voters casted their votes for the current President of Azerbaijan, Ilham Aliyev. He was elected to the presidency for the fifth time with a term of office of seven years.

90.53% of Azerbaijani citizens registered at the country’s embassy in Turkmenistan took part in the early presidential elections at the polling station organized by the diplomatic mission. ///nCa, 9 February 2024

 

 

