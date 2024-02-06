News Central Asia (nCa)

The Voice of Greater Central Asia

  

Home » Turkmen business can occupy free market niches in Russia – Russian lawmaker

Turkmen business can occupy free market niches in Russia – Russian lawmaker

By

A member of the Russian parliament sees a significant opportunity for Turkmen businesses to occupy market niches vacated by foreign companies leaving the Russian market.

During a meeting with the Turkmen Ambassador to Russia Esen Aydogdiyev, Vladimir Resin, a member of the State Duma Committee on Construction and Housing, emphasized the potential for Turkmen businesses to fill the gap left by the withdrawal of other companies.

Both sides acknowledged the ongoing development of multifaceted cooperation between Russia and Turkmenistan, highlighting energy, transport and logistics, and cultural and humanitarian spheres as key areas of collaboration.

Resin further identified urban development, including the creation of “smart cities,” as a promising avenue for future partnership.

He also emphasized the importance of business cooperation and friendly ties between the two countries, highlighting the potential for increased trade turnover.

The meeting also stressed the strong cultural and humanitarian cooperation, particularly in education, and the continued interest in the Russian language in Turkmenistan. ///nCa, 6 February 2024

 

Related posts:

  1. Governor of St. Petersburg offers to promote Turkmen products on the Russian market
  2. Association “Turkmen Logistics” and its members participated in the Turkmen-Russian business forum
  3. Tatarstan and Astrakhan are keen on wider entering Turkmen products to the Russian market
  4. Connectivity, gas export and visa-free regime – Ambassador Blokhin shared on current trends in Turkmen-Russian cooperation
  5. The Russian sausage producer opens the Turkmen market
  6. Russian Foreign Ministry – on the current state of Turkmen-Russian relations
  7. 2nd Turkmen-Russian Business Forum to be held in January 2024
  8. Turkmen-Russian Business Forum attracted over 300 Turkmen and Russian companies – the Russian delegation came to Ashgabat with a portfolio of concrete proposals
  9. Russian business mission to visit Turkmenistan
  10. Russian leading producer of compressor equipment to enter the Turkmen market
Website hosted by web hosting karachi Pakistan AH Corporation and Hosting Karachi | Web hosting Pakistan Karachi |Web hosting karachi Pakistan |Best hosting in Pakistan