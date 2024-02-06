Turkmen business can occupy free market niches in Russia – Russian lawmaker

A member of the Russian parliament sees a significant opportunity for Turkmen businesses to occupy market niches vacated by foreign companies leaving the Russian market.

During a meeting with the Turkmen Ambassador to Russia Esen Aydogdiyev, Vladimir Resin, a member of the State Duma Committee on Construction and Housing, emphasized the potential for Turkmen businesses to fill the gap left by the withdrawal of other companies.

Both sides acknowledged the ongoing development of multifaceted cooperation between Russia and Turkmenistan, highlighting energy, transport and logistics, and cultural and humanitarian spheres as key areas of collaboration.

Resin further identified urban development, including the creation of “smart cities,” as a promising avenue for future partnership.

He also emphasized the importance of business cooperation and friendly ties between the two countries, highlighting the potential for increased trade turnover.

The meeting also stressed the strong cultural and humanitarian cooperation, particularly in education, and the continued interest in the Russian language in Turkmenistan. ///nCa, 6 February 2024