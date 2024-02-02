Turkmenistan Regions Embrace Cutting-Edge Heart Care: Endovascular Surgery Expands

Turkmen doctors in regional hospitals are mastering cutting-edge endovascular surgery, bringing advanced heart care closer to patients. This progress is fueled by active international cooperation and growing expertise within the healthcare system.

A recent breakthrough at the Mary Regional Multidisciplinary Hospital’s endovascular surgery department showcases this progress.

Doctors there are now conducting angiographic examinations using endovascular diagnostic methods, the newspaper “Turkmenistan” reports.

Importantly, they’ve also successfully performed coronary artery stenting.

Coronary artery stenting is a minimal invasive surgical operation, restoring blood flow in the arteries of the heart by implanting stents at the site of narrowing of the coronary artery. Coronary stenting occupies a leading place in the endovascular treatment of patients diagnosed with coronary heart disease.

This success in regional centers paves the way for a promising future. Soon, residents across Turkmenistan, including children and the elderly, will have access to advanced cardiac surgery, comparable to the services offered in modern healthcare facilities.///nCa, 2 February 2024