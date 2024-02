On 1 February 2024, Ambassador of Turkmenistan Shalar Geldynazarov (with residence in New Delhi, India) presented hist credentials as Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Turkmenistan to Sri Lanka to H.E. Ranil Wickremesinghe, President of Sri Lanka.

The ceremony was held at the Presidential Secretariat in Colombo. ///nCa, 2 February 2024 (photo credit – MFA Sri Lanka)