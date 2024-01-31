News Central Asia (nCa)

Turkmenistan Ambassador Discusses Media Cooperation with The Korea Times President

On 31 January  2024, the Ambassador of Turkmenistan to the Republic of Korea, Begench Durdyyev, held a meeting with Mr. Oh Young-jin, President and Publisher of “The Korea Times” newspaper. The discussion focused on fostering further cooperation between Turkmenistan and South Korea, with a particular emphasis on strengthening ties in the media landscape.

Ambassador Durdyyev provided Mr. Oh with a comprehensive overview of Turkmenistan’s key foreign and domestic policy priorities, highlighting the country’s information policy and its commitment to open communication.

Furthermore, Ambassador of Turkmenistan expressed his commitment to strengthening international cooperation in the exchange of news and information materials on important events taking place in Turkmenistan and the Republic of Korea.

The Ambassador also emphasized the significance of 2024 as the “Year of Fount of Wisdom of Magtymguly Fragi” in Turkmenistan. Various events celebrating the 300th anniversary of the great Turkmen poet and thinker are taking place both within the country and across the globe. He underlined the international recognition of Magtymguly’s works, further underscored by TURKSOY’s declaration of 2024 as the “Year of the Great Poet and Thinker of the Turkic World” and UNESCO’s inclusion of the anniversary celebration in its list of observances.

Furthermore, Ambassador Durdyyev informed Mr. Oh that the ancient city of Anew has been designated as the cultural capital of the Turkic world for this year.

Furthermore, Ambassador Durdyyev informed Mr. Oh that the ancient city of Anew has been designated as the cultural capital of the Turkic world for this year.

It is noteworthy that prior to this meeting, Ambassador Durdyyev had also engaged in fruitful discussions with Mr. Choi Jin-young, CEO of The Korea Herald, and prominent journalist Sanjay Kumar. ///nCa, 31 January 2024

