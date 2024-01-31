Turkmen Fashion in Paris

On 21 January 2024, in the historic halls of the Shangri-La Paris Hotel in Paris, Turkmenistan became the guest of honor of the Oriental Fashion Show dedicated to the Haute Couture Week.

Of the 11 invited designers, four designers from Ashgabat graced the podium, each showcasing their unique vision while drawing inspiration from the traditions of Turkmen textiles. They were Göwher Pirkulyyeva Gouvernet, Asman, Gólli and the Ashgabat Fashion House.

Earlier this month, Hind Joudar, the founder of the Oriental Fashion Show, visited Turkmenistan at the invitation of the National Commission of Turkmenistan for UNESCO and the governorate of Ashgabat to take part in local fashion shows.

This blossoming cultural collaboration resonates with another successful partnership nurtured by the French Institute in Turkmenistan. Pierre Thilloy’s concert performed by the National Symphony Orchestra of Turkmenistan was accompanied by a fashion show by Govher Pirkulyyeva Gouvernet, who sewed stage dresses for German soprano Neima Fischer at the world premiere in Ashgabat in November 2023.

///Embassy of France to Turkmenistan, 30 January