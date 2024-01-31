Russian Railways Delegation Discusses Cooperation with Turkmenistan

A delegation from Russian Railways (RZD), led by Deputy General Director Sergey Pavlov, pays a visit to Turkmenistan to explore collaboration opportunities in the railway sector.

The visit focused on potential projects and initiatives that could strengthen bilateral ties and boost the efficiency of regional transportation networks.

During their meetings with Chairman of the Agency “Turkmendemiryollary” (Turkmen Railways) Azat Atamyradov, Turkmen side showcased the development plans for country’s transportation and logistics infrastructure, the current state of vital transit routes, and promising areas for enhanced international cooperation.

Pavlov commended the impressive conditions established for utilizing international transport routes within Turkmenistan, recognizing their crucial role in fostering international connections.

The delegation also made a trip to the modern city of Arkadag, recognizing its strong potential for expanded railway services. Discussions at the governorate of Arkadag centered on strategies for integrating and developing the city’s existing railway infrastructure.

Furthermore, the visit included a stop at the Sarakhs railway station on the Turkmen-Iranian border. There, the delegation familiarized themselves with the border crossing facilities and held discussions with station management regarding the development of the North-South International Transport Corridor.

The visit of Russian Railways representatives to Turkmenistan continues.///nCa, 31 January 2024