Turkmen Alabai dog Akdost became the champion of Russia

Ak dost (White friend), the magnificent Turkmen alabai gifted in 2021 by the President of the international associations of Akhal-Teke horses and “Turkmen alabaý itleri” Serdar Berdimuhamedov, to Rustam Minnikhanov, the head of the Republic of Tatarstan, has become a double champion in Russia’s “Shepherd of Central Asia” competition.

This was proudly announced by the National Leader of the Turkmen people, Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov, at a working meeting in Arkadag on Saturday, 20 Jan 2024.

The championship was held by the Russian Cynological Federation. About 200 dogs participated in the championship in the nomination “Central Asian Shepherd Dog” throughout Russia.

Ak Dost’s Triumph:

15 January 2024: Ak Dost claimed the top prize for his purity and breathtaking beauty. Judges admired his ideal height, weight, physique, and perfect embodiment of the classic Central Asian Shepherd Dog qualities.

17 January 2024: The dog further impressed with his exceptional understanding and attentiveness, earning him another well-deserved award.

Ak dost gained experience by participating in several exhibitions and competitions held in different cities of Russia.

Arkadag, recognizing Ak Dost’s outstanding performance, presented the championship certificates to B. Rejepov, Vice-President of the “Turkmen Alabai Dogs” and “International Ahalteke Equestrian Association” associations.

With a history stretching back six millennia, the Turkmen Alabai dogs hold a place of great respect and care within the country. Extensive efforts are being made at both national and international levels to preserve and popularize this majestic breed. In 2020 the “Turkmen Alabai” Association was established, uniting representatives from 25 countries around the world. Turkmenistan is actively pursuing the inclusion of Alabai breeding traditions in the UNESCO List of Intangible Cultural Heritage. ///nCa, 22 January 2024