Another fishing spot, another group of volunteer guard Alabay Turkmen sheepdog

Raviliya Kadyrova and Tamir Shakirov

This time we had the pleasure of the company of volunteer guards Alabay Turkmen sheepdogs at a fishing point at the Caspian beach of Turkmenistan.

True to their nature, the Alabay there were friendly and vigilant. This breed never ceases to amaze us.

The Alabay are protective against human intruders; they are very territorial, safe with children; they love and respect elderly people, protect all small animals from predators, and are very gentle with family members

They do not need any complicated training to learn basic house rules, and treat the owner with the same great respect with which their ancestors treated the herder.

The selective breeding has led to several lines of Alabay with their own physical features and predisposition such as shepherd’s assistant, fighter, urban housedog, patrolling partner, etc.

In Turkmenistan, the National Holiday of the Turkmen Alabay was established in 2021. In April 2021, the first beauty contest “Brave Turkmen Alabay of the Year” was held in Turkmenistan on the occasion of the National Holiday of the Turkmen Alabay. The contest is held annually in Turkmenistan as part of the Alabay holiday celebrated on the last Sunday of April.

The office of the International Association “Turkmen Alabay” is located in Ashgabat.

In order to develop dog breeding in Turkmenistan, popularize at the international level the successes achieved in this direction, the Association “Turkmen Alabay” publishes the magazine “Türkmeniň nusgalyk alabaýy” (“Exemplary Turkmen Alabay”).

Alabay dogs were the mascot of the 2017 Asian Indoor and Martial Arts Games.

The image of the Alabay is drawn on the state medals “People’s Dog Breeder of Turkmenistan” and “Honored Dog Breeder of Turkmenistan”.

In November 2020, a 15-meter Alabay monument was opened in Ashgabat.

A Male adult Alabai stands at an impressive height of 28–30inches at the withers and weighs between 60–89kgs. /// nCa, 5 April 2023

Here are some pictures of our friends at the Caspian beach of Turkmenistan: