Turkmenistan Selects Bravest Alabai Dog of the Year

Turkmenistan held the contest “The Brave Turkmen Alabai dog of the Year.” Ten finalists, evaluated by an authoritative jury, competed in various tasks, including an obstacle course. The jury also considered the contestants’ name, age, pedigree, and owner, the newspaper “Neutral Turkmenistan” reports.

All finalists are pure-blooded Alabai dogs with well-proportioned physiques and calm movements featuring their strength and confidence.

According to the results of the competition, an Alabai named Akhan belonging to the Ministry of National Security of Turkmenistan was recognized as the winner. The dog received a special medal, and his keeper, Mergen Annamuradov, was awarded the main prize of the President of Turkmenistan – a Toyota Camry car and a rolling Cup. ///nCa, 30 October 2023 [photo credit – Neutral Turkmenistan newspaper]

 

 

