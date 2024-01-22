Arkadag Embraces Eco-Friendly Delivery with Jinma Electric Vehicles

News Central Asia (nCa)

The city of Arkadag has taken a step towards sustainable transportation with the introduction of Jinma electric vehicles for commercial deliveries. Manufactured by Hong Kong’s Run Horse Holding, these silent and efficient vehicles are now buzzing around the streets, delivering goods to residents with minimal environmental impact.

Currently, the Arkadag Trade Administration’s economic department utilizes a fleet of Jinma electric vehicles. These cars handle the delivery of various food products and hot dishes. Additionally, the department possesses a version equipped with a cooling chamber, ideal for transporting vegetables and perishable items.

Jinma electric vehicles offer impressive range and efficiency. Depending on the model, a full charge within 2-3 hours allows them to travel up to 90-120 kilometers. ///nCa, 22 January 2024 (based on report by Biznes Reklama newspaper)

 

 

