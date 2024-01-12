Turkmen Transport Inspection starts issuing permits for foreign carriers engaged in international transportation by vehicles registered in Turkmenistan

Since 15 January 2024, the branches of the State Enterprise “Turkmenulaggozegchilik” (Turkmen Transport Inspection) under the Agency “Turkmenavtoulaglary” (Turkmen Motor transport) will begin issuing permits for foreign carriers to utilize vehicles registered in Turkmenistan for international transport.

The departments of permits and document analysis will operate in the Akhal prpvince and the city of Ashgabat.

In the regions, this service will be provided by the road control departments for the Balkan, Dashoguz, Lebap and Mary provinces.

Road control authorities at border checkpoints will be also authorized to issue permits for carriers from Uzbekistan, Kazakhstan and Azerbaijan.

The issuance and registration of permits for carriers from Azerbaijan leaving through the checkpoint of the Turkmenbashi International Seaport will be carried out directly at the checkpoint.

For those leaving other points (checkpoints on the border with Iran – Artyk, Hovdan, Sarakhs, Altyn Asyr; checkpoint on the border with Kazakhstan – Garabogaz) the relevant departments of the state enterprise “Turkmenulaggozegchilik” will issue permits at the place of registration of the vehicle.

The new service will create more comfortable and efficient conditions for international transportation.

The Department of Permits and Document Analysis in the Akhal province and the city of Ashgabat:

Address: 126 Archabil Avenue, Ashgabat.

Tel: +993 12 39-02-61.

Traffic Control Service at border checkpoints:

Address: 126 Archabil Avenue, Ashgabat.

Tel: +993 12 39-02-74.

Department of Traffic Control, Balkan Province:

Address: Passenger parking lot located in the direction of Beýik Yupek Yoly street, Balkanabat city, Balkan province.

Tel: +993 61 08-86-62.

Department of Traffic Control, Dashoguz province:

Address: Kunyaurgench city, 5 Ilham Street.

Tel: +993 322 6-64-95.

Department of Traffic Control, Lebap province:

Address: Altyn Asyr Bus Station, located on the Mary-Turkmenabat highway in the 2nd zone of the city of Turkmenabad, Lebap province.

Tel: +993 61 94-54-44.

Department of Traffic Control, Mary province:

Address: Mary province, Mary city, 50th Anniversary of Victory Street, 52.

Tel: +993 522 5-60-28.

/// Agency “Turkmenavtolaglary”