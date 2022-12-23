Japan supplies vehicles to Turkmenistan

Turkmenistan’s transportation fleet being restocked with vehicles built in Japan. Agricultural machinery has been already supplied and new public vehicles will soon appear on the streets of Turkmen cities.

New Komatsu excavators have been delivered to Turkmenistan. The fresh batch of excavators is featured by improved comfort. They are equipped with a cooling and heating system, and can be operated using a touch monitor.

The power of Komatsu excavators is 168 horsepower, and the productivity is an average of 109 cubic meters per hour.

The supplies were made under the deal between the State Committee for Water Resources of Turkmenistan and the “Itochu Corporation”.

In accordance with the agreement, Turkmenistan will receive a total of 200 Komatsu earth-moving machines, including 167 excavators and 33 bulldozers.

Recently, Sumitomo Corporation and the Agency “Turkmenavtoulaglary” (Turkmen Motor Transport) inked US$115 million contact for purchase of taxis and buses.

The corporation will export 2,110 transport vehicles including 780 taxis and 1,330 buses.

The contract was signed in July 2021 for 860 vehicles (total of taxis and buses), of which 469 taxis has already been delivered by this November, Sumitomo says.

This was followed by an additional contract for 1,250 vehicles (total of taxis and buses) this November.

Negotiations between the Agency and Sumitomo began in 2018, leading to the current contract, which will cover almost all import of taxis and buses in the country from 2021 to 2022. ///nCa, 23 December 2022 (photo source – Sumitomo, Turkmenportal)