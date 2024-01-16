UNFPA and UNICEF conducted a training for social workers to provide psychological assistance to women as part of the MICS7 survey

On 11-12 January 2024, as part of the technical assistance to the State Committee of Turkmenistan on Multiple Indicators Cluster Survey (MICS7), UNFPA together with UNICEF held a two-day workshop for social workers of the Ministry of Labor and Social Protection of Population of Turkmenistan, as well as hotline operators and psychologists of the public organizations Keyik Okara and Taze Zaman.

The purpose of the training was to prepare them to provide the necessary support to women in need of psychological and social support. Requests for such assistance may arise during MICS7 data collection fieldwork.

MICS provides internationally comparable data on child and women’s well-being, as well as data on social development, child and maternal health, nutrition, women reproductive health, education, child protection, water, and sanitation.

MICS7 field data collection was launched in Turkmenistan on 4 January. The survey will be conducted from January to April 2024 by trained field teams who will visit 6,800 selected households across the country.

MICS is important for Turkmenistan to keep track of the progress in implementing the Sustainable Development Goals, covering more than 33 SDG indicators. ///nCa, 16 January 2024