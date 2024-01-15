Turkmenistan firmly supports the principle of “one China,” the country’s Foreign Ministry said.

“Turkmenistan, which has an internationally recognized status of permanent neutrality, implements its foreign policy in strict accordance with the norms of international law. In this regard, based on the Charter of the United Nations, one of the main principles of which is the respect of the territorial integrity of states, Turkmenistan declares its firm support for the principle of “One China” and reaffirms that the government of the People’s Republic of China is the only legitimate government representing the whole China,” the statement of the Foreign Ministry of Turkmenistan says.

Other Central Asian countries also commented on their attitude to the so-called elections in Taiwan, held on 13 January 2024. The Ministries of Foreign Affairs of Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan and Tajikistan made statements in support of the “one China” principle, recognizing Taiwan as an integral part of the People’s Republic of China. ///nCa, 15 January 2024