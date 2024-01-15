A Decade of Booming Trade: China-Kazakhstan Logistics Base Surpasses 500,000 TEUs

For the past ten years, the China-Kazakhstan (Lianyungang) Logistics Cooperation Base has been a driving force in cross-border trade, exceeding a significant milestone by handling over 500,000 twenty-foot equivalent units (TEUs) transported via China-Europe freight trains, according to Xinhua.

This achievement marks a testament to the success of the Belt and Road Initiative, with Lianyungang serving as its first inaugurated entity project.

Being a dry port in the Horgos-Eastern Gate special economic zone and the Western China-Western Europe international transport corridor, the base has turned into a key hub for Central Asian good to reach seaports.

Lianyungang’s freight train services weave a vital web across Central Asia, connecting markets and delivering a diverse range of goods exceeding 400 categories. From household appliances and pharmaceuticals to construction materials, these trains cater to the evolving needs of the region.

The year 2023 witnessed an impressive surge, with the transit volume of China-Europe freight trains jumping by 10.7% year-on-year to reach 66,100 TEUs. This robust growth forges Lianyungang’s position as a crucial hub for trade between Asia and Europe. ///nCa, 15 January 2024 (Photo credit – Xinhua)