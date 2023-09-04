China’s provinces build up trade and economic relations with Uzbekistan

Another train set off last week from China to the Central Asian region, demonstrating the increasing trade and economic relations and the growing transport connectivity between China and the region.

On 30 August, a train loaded with 261 cars left the Liuzhou automobile logistics base (Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region in southern China) for Tashkent, the capital of Uzbekistan, which marked the opening of a new railway route within the framework of China-Central Asia freight transportation, the People’s Daily newspaper reports.

Liuzhou is the main base for the production of auto parts and the export of cars and components in China, as well as the national demonstration base of the automotive industry with an annual production capacity of more than 2.5 million vehicles.

In recent years, the Chinese Railways Administration in Nanning City has significantly improved the organization of cargo transportation between China and Europe and China and Central Asia. As a result, five new cross-border routes were launched: Nanning-Moscow, Nanning-Almaty, Liuzhou-Moscow, Liuzhou-Almaty and Nanning-Tashkent.

These routes are used to export cars, heavy machinery, food and other goods from the Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region. The launch of the Liuzhou-Tashkent train has increased the number of routes from Guangxi to Europe and Central Asia to six.

A day earlier (29 Aug), the first train with auto parts, household appliances and textiles also left Zhangjiakou city of Hubei Province in northern China for Tashkent as part of the China-Europe/Central Asia international freight rail routes.

In early August, a freight train from Xi’an, the administrative center of China’s Shaanxi province, delivered to Uzbekistan 50 containers with solar cells for a 1 GW photovoltaic project realized by a Chinese company. ///nCa, 4 September 2023 [photo credit – People’s Daily]

#China, #Uzbekistan, #transport, #trade, #logistics, #connectivity, #Liuzhou