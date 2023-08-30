China Launches New Cargo Train Service to Central Asia

News Central Asia (nCa)

Zhangjiakou, a city known for hosting the 2022 Winter Olympics in north China’s Hebei Province, launched cargo train services to Central Asia on Tuesday, Xinhua reports.

A freight train loaded with auto parts, home appliances and textile products left the Xiahuayuan railway cargo terminal for Tashkent in Uzbekistan, on Tuesday morning, marking the inauguration of the China-Europe (Central Asia) freight train services in the city.

The train will reach Tashkent in about 15 days via the land port of Horgos in northwest China’s Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, according to the China Railway Beijing Group Co., Ltd.

Located adjacent to Beijing, Shanxi Province and the Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, Zhangjiakou is a cargo transportation hub where multiple railway and expressway lines run through.

The new freight train services are important for cargo trades in the area and the building of a logistics hub for multimodal transportation, the company said.///Xinhua, 29 Aug 2023

