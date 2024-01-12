WHO and USAID held a training on engaging communities in tuberculosis treatment

December 18-22, 2023 – WHO Country Office in Turkmenistan and the United States Agency for International Development (USAID) held a comprehensive training on Standardized Package of Community-Based Support Service, under a joint project on “Accelerating efforts to end TB in Turkmenistan.”

Led by prominent WHO expert Dr. Armen Hayrapetyan, the training focused on implementing a patient-centered model of medical care to effectively implement tuberculosis (TB) services delivery. Representatives of the Center for the Prevention and Treatment of Tuberculosis, TB department of the Turkmen State Medical University and the National Red Crescent Society of Turkmenistan had a unique chance to gain knowledge and discuss the best ways to efficiently implement this model.

The participants also gained a deeper insight on key principles and guidelines for implementing community-based support services to improve tuberculosis treatment and prevention outcomes, integrating community engagement, human rights and gender considerations into all TB services.

Additionally, the training covered the topics such as community-based TB services and features of working with key and vulnerable groups of the population, including for people living in specific areas, the family approach to treating TB in children, providing TB support services during health emergencies, cost calculation methodology of the standardized package of community-based social services and its utilization. ///UN Turkmenistan, 11 January 2024