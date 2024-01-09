Turkmenistan: calendar of exhibitions and conferences in 2024

|
|Contacts: Chamber of Commerce and Industry of Turkmenistan
1
Exhibition in occasion of the 16th anniversary of the Union of Industrialists and Entrepreneurs of Turkmenistan and the Conference of members of the Union of Industrialists and Entrepreneurs of Turkmenistan
17 Mar 2024 –
19 Mar 2024
Tel: (+99312) 39 89 81 (+99312)398969
Email: info@cci.gov.tm 3@cci.gov.tm
2
Exhibition of the trade complex of Turkmenistan
3 Apr 2024 –
5 Apr 2024
|Tel: (+99312) 39 89 81 (+99312)398969
Email: info@cci.gov.tm 3@cci.gov.tm
|3
International exhibition of modern food technologies “Agro-Pak Turkmenistan” and “Turkmen Food”
|
15 May 2024 –
17 May 2024
|Tel: (+99312) 39 89 81 (+99312)398969
Email: info@cci.gov.tm 3@cci.gov.tm
|4
|XXIII international universal exhibition “ White City Ashgabat”.
24 May 2024 –
25 May 2024
|Tel: (+99312) 39 89 81 (+99312)398969
Email: info@cci.gov.tm 3@cci.gov.tm
5
Investment Forum and Exhibition “Turkmenistan is open”
|13 Jun 2024 –
16 Jun 2024
|Tel: (+99312) 39 89 81 (+99312)398969
Email: info@cci.gov.tm 3@cci.gov.tm
6
Exhibition of Economic Achievements of Turkmenistan on the occasion of the 33rd Anniversary of the Independence of
|19 Sep 2024 –
21 Sep 2024
|Tel (+99312) 39 89 81 (+99312)398969
Email: info@cci.gov.tm 3@cci.gov.tm
|7
|International Exhibition and Scientific Conference of Healthcare, Education and Sports sector
|10 Oct 2024 –
12 Oct 2024
Tel: (+99312) 39 89 81 (+99312)398969
Email: info@cci.gov.tm 3@cci.gov.tm
8
IV Conference of the International Association “Turkmen Alabai”
|Oct 2024
Tel: (+99312) 39 89 81 (+99312)398969
Email: info@cci.gov.tm 3@cci.gov.tm
9
|International Conference and International exhibition “Oil and gas of Turkmenistan – 2024”
|23 Oct 2024 –
25 Oct 2024
|Tel: (+99312) 39 89 81 (+99312)398969
Email: info@cci.gov.tm 3@cci.gov.tm
|10
|International Exhibition and Scientific Conference of Telecommunications, Telemetry, Information Technologies and TV- and Radio Broadcasting “Turkmentel-2024”
|14 Nov 2024 –
16 Nov 2024
Tel: (+99312) 39 89 81 (+99312)398969
Email: info@cci.gov.tm 3@cci.gov.tm
11
|Competition of innovative projects “Digital Solution – 2024”.
|16 Nov 2024
|Tel: (+99312) 39 89 81 (+99312)398969
Email: info@cci.gov.tm 3@cci.gov.tm
|12
International Forum and Exhibition for High Technologies and Innovations
|4 Sep 2024 –
6 Sep 2024
Tel: (+99312) 39 89 81 (+99312)398969
Email: info@cci.gov.tm 3@cci.gov.tm
13
|IV International festival “Theatrical art of the era of happiness”
|14 Nov 2024 –
16 Nov 2024
|Tel: (+99312) 39 89 81 (+99312)398969
Email: info@cci.gov.tm 3@cci.gov.tm
|14
|International Conference and Exhibition “International transport corridors: interconnection and development-2024”
|26 Nov 2024 –
27 Nov 2024
Tel: (+99312) 39 89 81 (+99312)398969
Email: info@cci.gov.tm 3@cci.gov.tm
|15
|Exhibition of export goods of the Republic of Türkiye
|4 Dec 2024 –
6 Dec 2024
Tel: (+99312) 39 89 81 (+99312)398969
Email: info@cci.gov.tm 3@cci.gov.tm
