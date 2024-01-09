News Central Asia (nCa)

The Voice of Greater Central Asia

  

Home » Turkmenistan: calendar of exhibitions and conferences in 2024

Turkmenistan: calendar of exhibitions and conferences in 2024

By

 

 

Exhibition

Dates

 Contacts: Chamber of Commerce and Industry of Turkmenistan

1

Exhibition in occasion of the 16th anniversary of the Union of Industrialists and Entrepreneurs of Turkmenistan and the Conference of members of the Union of Industrialists and Entrepreneurs of Turkmenistan

17 Mar 2024 –

19 Mar 2024

 

Tel: (+99312) 39 89 81   (+99312)398969

Email: info@cci.gov.tm    3@cci.gov.tm

2

Exhibition of the trade complex of Turkmenistan

3 Apr 2024 –

5 Apr 2024

 

 Tel: (+99312) 39 89 81   (+99312)398969

Email: info@cci.gov.tm    3@cci.gov.tm
3

International exhibition of modern food technologies “Agro-Pak Turkmenistan” and “Turkmen Food”

15 May 2024 –

17 May 2024

 Tel: (+99312) 39 89 81   (+99312)398969

Email: info@cci.gov.tm    3@cci.gov.tm
4 XXIII international universal exhibition “ White City Ashgabat”.

24 May 2024 –

25 May 2024

 

 Tel: (+99312) 39 89 81   (+99312)398969

Email: info@cci.gov.tm    3@cci.gov.tm

5

Investment Forum and Exhibition “Turkmenistan is open”

 13 Jun 2024 –

16 Jun 2024

 

 Tel: (+99312) 39 89 81   (+99312)398969

Email: info@cci.gov.tm    3@cci.gov.tm

6

Exhibition of Economic Achievements of Turkmenistan on the occasion of the 33rd Anniversary of the Independence of

 19 Sep 2024 –

21 Sep 2024

 Tel (+99312) 39 89 81   (+99312)398969

Email: info@cci.gov.tm    3@cci.gov.tm
7 International Exhibition and Scientific Conference of Healthcare, Education and Sports sector 10 Oct 2024 –

12 Oct 2024

Tel: (+99312) 39 89 81   (+99312)398969

Email: info@cci.gov.tm    3@cci.gov.tm

8

IV Conference of the International Association “Turkmen Alabai”

 Oct 2024

 

Tel: (+99312) 39 89 81   (+99312)398969

Email: info@cci.gov.tm    3@cci.gov.tm

9

 International Conference and International exhibition “Oil and gas of Turkmenistan – 2024” 23 Oct 2024 –

25 Oct 2024

 Tel: (+99312) 39 89 81   (+99312)398969

Email: info@cci.gov.tm    3@cci.gov.tm
10 International Exhibition and Scientific Conference of Telecommunications, Telemetry, Information Technologies and TV- and Radio Broadcasting “Turkmentel-2024”

 

 14 Nov 2024 –

16 Nov 2024

Tel: (+99312) 39 89 81   (+99312)398969

Email: info@cci.gov.tm    3@cci.gov.tm

11

 Competition of innovative projects “Digital Solution – 2024”. 16 Nov 2024 Tel: (+99312) 39 89 81   (+99312)398969

Email: info@cci.gov.tm    3@cci.gov.tm
12

International Forum and Exhibition for High Technologies and Innovations

 4 Sep 2024 –

6 Sep 2024

Tel: (+99312) 39 89 81   (+99312)398969

Email: info@cci.gov.tm    3@cci.gov.tm

13

 IV International festival “Theatrical art of the era of happiness”

 

 14 Nov 2024 –

16 Nov 2024

 Tel: (+99312) 39 89 81   (+99312)398969

Email: info@cci.gov.tm    3@cci.gov.tm
14 International Conference and Exhibition “International transport corridors: interconnection and development-2024” 26 Nov 2024 –

27 Nov 2024

Tel: (+99312) 39 89 81   (+99312)398969

Email: info@cci.gov.tm    3@cci.gov.tm
15 Exhibition of export goods of the Republic of Türkiye 4 Dec 2024 –

6 Dec 2024

Tel: (+99312) 39 89 81   (+99312)398969

Email: info@cci.gov.tm    3@cci.gov.tm

 

///Chamber of Commerce and Industry of Turkmenistan

Related posts:

  1. Calendar of Events – Chamber of Commerce and Industry of Turkmenistan
  2. President of Turkmenistan met with the Secretary General of the International Exhibitions Bureau
  3. Turkmenbashi hosted exhibitions of the transport sector of Turkmenistan
  4. A conference dedicated to the year of “The Fount of wisdom of Magtymguly Fragi” in Turkmenistan in 2024 was held in Ankara
  5. President Serdar Berdimuhamedov: International exhibitions are important platforms for global promotion of the achievements of Turkmenistan
  6. UN General Assembly published in six official languages the outcomes of the international conferences convened in Ashgabat in May 2023
  7. Turkmenistan Announces Motto for 2024 Celebrating the 300th Anniversary of Magtymguly Fragi
  8. Solo exhibitions of Turkmen painters opens in Northern Cyprus
  9. Turkmenistan was elected to the Executive Board of the United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF) for the period 2024-2026
  10. International Roadshow “Oil and Gas Turkmenistan”
Website hosted by web hosting karachi Pakistan AH Corporation and Hosting Karachi | Web hosting Pakistan Karachi |Web hosting karachi Pakistan |Best hosting in Pakistan