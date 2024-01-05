News Central Asia (nCa)

Presidents of Turkmenistan and Iran pledge further development of ties in phone call

In a phone conversation on Thursday, 4 January 2024, President Serdar Berdimuhamedov of Turkmenistan on his own behalf and on behalf of Arkadag Berdimuhamedov  offered condolences to President Seyyed Ebrahim Raisi of Iran following a tragic event in Kerman.

The presidents discussed strengthening bilateral relations, particularly in trade and economic areas. They identified fuel and energy, transport and communications, light industry, agriculture, and processing industries as key sectors for cooperation.

Additionally, the presidents emphasized the importance of cultural and humanitarian exchanges in fostering closer ties.

President Raisi praised the existing “very good level” of relations between the two countries, expressing confidence that “with the will that exists between the high-ranking officials of the two countries, good steps will be taken in the development of relations between the two countries”.

In turn, President Berdimuhamedov called Iran one of Turkmenistan’s most important trading partners, noting that the two states have ample opportunities for developing cooperation.///nCa, 5 January 2024

 

 

