Turkmen Delegation Visits China to Explore AEO Best Practices

From 18 to 22 December 2023, the delegation of the State Customs Service of Turkmenistan visited the city of Shenzhen, China.

During the trip, the delegation met with Mr. Zhu Fan, Deputy Director General of the Department of Audit Control and Enterprise Management of the General Customs Administration of the People’s Republic of China and a group of specialists on the system of Authorized Economic Operators (AEO).

The parties discussed the mechanism for implementing the Memorandum of Understanding on expanding the capabilities of the AEO system between the State Customs Service of Turkmenistan and the General Customs Administration of the People’s Republic of China dated October 19, 2023.

During the meeting, AEO specialists from the customs offices of Shenzhen, Qingdao and Shenyang held presentations on the experience and challenges of implementing their respective AEO programs. For a better understanding, a visit to the AEO Training Center, which is based at the Shenzhen Customs, was organized.

In accordance with the program of the visit, an excursion to the headquarters of the KTC Commercial Display company took place, where AEO specialists and employees of the company demonstrated the process of AEO certification.

In addition, as part of a working trip to Shenzhen, the Turkmen delegation visited the Mavan smart seaport to get insights on the latest smart technologies used in the port for customs operations.

The program of events also included a visit to the Shenzhen International Postal hub.

It should be recalled that the institution of an Authorized Economic Operator was introduced into the customs legislation of Turkmenistan in October last year. The corresponding chapter appeared in the Customs Code of Turkmenistan. ///nCa, 3 January 2023