Afghanistan secures 1.8 billion kWh of electricity from Turkmenistan in 2024

In a two-day visit to Turkmenistan, Da Afghanistan Breshna Sherkat (DABS) CEO Muhammad Hanif Hamza and his delegation secured a critical energy supply agreement for 2024.

The deal ensures the delivery of up to 1.8 billion kilowatt hours of electricity to Afghanistan through four established routes: Andkhoi, Aqina, Badghis, and Torghundi-Herat lines, according to DABS.

This move significantly boosts Afghanistan’s energy security, offering important relief to Afghan citizens suffering from energy shortages.

Afghan delegation met with Minister of Energy Annageldi Saparov, Executive Chairman of Turkmen Energo Durdi Ilyasov, and officials from the Construction Department of Turkmen Energo.

During the meeting, Hamza also reiterated Afghanistan’s commitment to completing the 500 kV power transmission line from Sheberghan to Arghandi. This recently inaugurated line paves the way for increased electricity imports from Turkmenistan.

Additionally, discussions focused on the Noorul Jihad substation project in Herat province. DABS and Turkmen Energo agreed to expedite the completion of this project.

Expressing gratitude for Turkmenistan’s support, Hamza acknowledged the ongoing challenges faced by Afghanistan and requested continued cooperation.

In turn, the Turkmen side reciprocated, commending DABS’s efficient management and timely payments since the establishment of the Islamic Emirate. ///nCa, 3 January 2023