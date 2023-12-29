President Serdar Berdimuhamedov Joined New Year Celebrations

President Serdar Berdimuhamedov joined the joyous shows celebrating the New Year on Thursday, 28 December. His first stop was a colorful performance at the Main New Year Tree of Turkmenistan, towering majestically in Ashgabat’s Älem Cultural and Entertainment Center square.

The festivities inspired with the youthful energy of children from across the country. Among them were outstanding students, champions of subject Olympiads, sports competitions, and creative contests. Each child received a special New Year’s gift.

President Berdimuhamedov then proceeded to the Chamber of Commerce and Industry, where a multisector exhibition unveiled on 27 December, coinciding with the international youth conference, showcased the nation’s innovation and progress landscape.

Continuing the celebratory tide, the head of state joined the traditional New Year’s gathering in the Chamber’s grand hall. Members of the government, with their children and grandchildren in tow, shared in the joyful mood. The event attended by ambassadors, consulate heads, and their families adding a touch of global harmony to the occasion.

The program unfolded like a mesmerizing kaleidoscope, with children’s dance and musical, melodies of the world and Turkmen composers, classical masterpieces, waltzes, and folk dances,. The enchanting artistry of the Turkmen State Puppet Theater and the Turkmen State Circus added a dash of magical wonder.

These diverse celebrations underscored the unifying power of the New Year, a time when generations and communities come together to celebrate shared aspirations and shared hope for fresh beginning. It was a sparkling tableau of Turkmenistan’s rich traditions, creativity, and unwavering optimism for the future. ///nCa, 29 December 2023