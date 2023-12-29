News Central Asia (nCa)

The Voice of Greater Central Asia

  

Home » President Serdar Berdimuhamedov Joined New Year Celebrations

President Serdar Berdimuhamedov Joined New Year Celebrations

By

President Serdar Berdimuhamedov joined the joyous shows celebrating the New Year on Thursday, 28 December. His first stop was a colorful performance at the Main New Year Tree of Turkmenistan, towering majestically in Ashgabat’s Älem Cultural and Entertainment Center square.

The festivities inspired with the youthful energy of children from across the country. Among them were outstanding students, champions of subject Olympiads, sports competitions, and creative contests. Each child received a special New Year’s gift.

President Berdimuhamedov then proceeded to the Chamber of Commerce and Industry, where a multisector exhibition unveiled on 27 December, coinciding with the international youth conference, showcased the nation’s innovation and progress landscape.

Continuing the celebratory tide, the head of state joined the traditional New Year’s gathering in the Chamber’s grand hall. Members of the government, with their children and grandchildren in tow, shared in the joyful mood. The event attended by ambassadors, consulate heads, and their families adding a touch of global harmony to the occasion.

The program unfolded like a mesmerizing kaleidoscope, with children’s dance and musical, melodies of the world and Turkmen composers, classical masterpieces, waltzes, and folk dances,. The enchanting artistry of the Turkmen State Puppet Theater and the Turkmen State Circus added a dash of magical wonder.

These diverse celebrations underscored the unifying power of the New Year, a time when generations and communities come together to celebrate shared aspirations and shared hope for fresh beginning. It was a sparkling tableau of Turkmenistan’s rich traditions, creativity, and unwavering optimism for the future. ///nCa, 29 December 2023

 

 

Related posts:

  1. President Serdar Berdimuhamedov hails oil and gas sector’s achievements
  2. Final concert of the Ashgabat music school No. 4 sums up success of the academic year
  3. People’s Council session held in Turkmenistan – the outcomes of country’s socio-economic development summed up – President Serdar Berdimuhamedov and the National Leader Arkadag Berdimuhamedov made keynote speeches
  4. Turkmenistan and Kazakhstan will continue to strengthen mutual understanding and expand cooperation in all fields, says President Serdar Berdimuhamedov
  5. Türkiye is one of the strategic trade and economic partners of Turkmenistan, says President Serdar Berdimuhamedov
  6. Turkmenistan welcomes the expansion of effective cooperation with US companies, says President Serdar Berdimuhamedov
  7. President Serdar Berdimuhamedov and UNDP Regional Director Discuss Cooperation Priorities
  8. President Serdar Berdimuhamedov performed Umrah in Makkah – First foreign visit of the Turkmen leader
  9. President Serdar Berdimuhamedov Joins CIS Informal Summit in St. Petersburg
  10. President Serdar Berdimuhamedov left on a working visit to New York
Website hosted by web hosting karachi Pakistan AH Corporation and Hosting Karachi | Web hosting Pakistan Karachi |Web hosting karachi Pakistan |Best hosting in Pakistan