Turkmenistan and Kazakhstan will continue to strengthen mutual understanding and expand cooperation in all fields, says President Serdar Berdimuhamedov

President Serdar Berdimuhamedov sent congratulations to President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev on the occasion of the Independence Day of the Republic of Kazakhstan, celebrated annually on 16 December.

“Kazakhstan has traditionally been a reliable friend and partner of Turkmenistan. Our cooperation continues to strengthen and develop thanks to regular high-level visits,” the Head of Turkmenistan noted.

“The interaction between Turkmenistan and Kazakhstan covers various spheres, such as politics, economy, culture, education, transport and others. We will continue to strengthen mutual understanding and expand cooperation in all these areas for the benefit of our peoples,” the message emphasizes.

The National Leader of the Turkmen people, Chairman of the Halk Maslahaty of Turkmenistan Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov also congratulated President Tokayev.

“Over the years of its independent development, Kazakhstan has come a long way in improving state institutions and the welfare of the people. Today, the country is confidently moving forward, successfully realizing its enormous potential in various areas,” Arkadag Berdimuhamedov said.

“I remember with special warmth our meeting in Astana, which took place on the sidelines of participation in the Summit of the Organization of Turkic States. The high level of sincerity and atmosphere of trust in the negotiations demonstrated the firm intention of the parties to further strengthen the multifaceted partnership between Turkmenistan and the Republic of Kazakhstan,” the message reads. ///nCa, 16 December 2023