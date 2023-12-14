President Serdar Berdimuhamedov hails oil and gas sector’s achievements

Today, on 14 December, Turkmenistan celebrates the Day of Workers in the Oil and Gas Industry and Geology.

In his congratulatory message to industry workers, President Serdar Berdimuhamedov noted that Turkmenistan is aimed at solving the important task of providing hydrocarbon resources to the needs of its native people, future generations, as well as neighboring countries.

Among the sector’s achievements, the head of state mentioned the opening of a number of new oil fields in the south-west of the country, the Turkmenistan–China and East–West gas pipelines, as well as the construction of the Turkmenistan–Afghanistan–Pakistan–India gas pipeline.

The President noted that the Galkynysh gas field, being one of the leading fields in the world in terms of energy reserves, is of great political and economic importance for Turkmenistan. The phased development of this field expands the possibilities of Turkmen natural gas exports to international markets.

“The demand for Turkmen energy resources is currently growing. World-renowned companies and financial institutions are striving to establish cooperation in this area. Turkmenistan’s strategy for the development of exports of “blue fuel” on an integrated basis prioritizes maximizing hydrocarbon extraction capabilities. In our country, much attention is paid to the processing of natural gas and the production of products in high demand on the world market. A vivid confirmation of this is the construction and commissioning of several modern gas chemical complexes in recent years,” the message says.

The message also draws attention to the environmental aspect of the activities of the fuel and energy complex.

President Serdar Berdimuhamedov emphasized the critical importance of environmental responsibility in the development of Turkmenistan’s oil and gas industry. He stated that “complying with environmental protection requirements is paramount throughout the entire lifecycle of hydrocarbon resources, from extraction and processing to delivery to consumers.”

He also recalled that at the 28th Conference of the Parties to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP28), held in the UAE, Turkmenistan officially announced its accession to the Global Methane Pledge.

“Our country will continue to cooperate effectively with the international community in fulfilling the tasks arising from this commitment,” the President of Turkmenistan stressed, expressing hope that employees of the oil and gas industry will contribute to their successful implementation.

The Day of Workers of the Oil and Gas Industry and Geology of Turkmenistan was established on the day of commissioning of the Turkmenistan–China gas pipeline on 14 December 2009. ///nCa, 14 December 2023