Turkmenistan welcomes the expansion of effective cooperation with US companies, says President Serdar Berdimuhamedov

On Tuesday, 5 December 2023, President Serdar Berdimuhamedov received Eric Stewart, Executive Director of the Turkmenistan–USA Business Council, who arrived in Ashgabat to attend the 10th meeting of the US-Turkmenistan Business Council.

Opening the meeting, President Serdar Berdimuhamedov noted that Turkmenistan attaches great importance to the development of traditionally friendly relations with the United States of America.

He acknowledged the dynamic nature of bilateral cooperation, which is consistently developing based on principles of equality, mutual respect, and mutual benefit. Both Turkmenistan and the United States affirmed their commitment to expanding their diversified partnership on a long-term basis. In this context, the significant role of the joint Business Council in promoting interstate trade and economic relations was highlighted.

Promising areas for Turkmen-American cooperation include the oil and gas sector, electric power, renewable energy, transport and communications, the agro-industrial complex, and high technology.

Expressing gratitude for Eric Stewart’s active contributions to strengthening Turkmen-American business ties, President Berdimuhamedov reiterated Turkmenistan’s openness to expanding effective cooperation with US companies and its willingness to consider specific proposals from the Business Council.

Stewart, in turn, reaffirmed the US business community’s keen interest in solidifying its presence in the promising Turkmen market, where a favorable investment climate has been established.

Concluding the meeting, both parties expressed confidence in the continued dynamic growth of the Turkmen-American economic partnership on a long-term, mutually beneficial basis.

At the end of the meeting, the parties expressed confidence that the Turkmen-American economic partnership will continue to develop dynamically on a long-term mutually beneficial basis. ///nCa, 6 December 2023