President Serdar Berdimuhamedov Joins CIS Informal Summit in St. Petersburg

President Serdar Berdimuhamedov of Turkmenistan embarked on a working visit to the Russian Federation today, 26 December 2023, to participate in an informal summit of the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS) leaders.

President of Turkmenistan maintains a regular presence at CIS summits. “Turkmenistan, which, by virtue of its neutral status, is an associate member of the Commonwealth of Independent States, builds relations with the CIS member states on an equal, mutually beneficial basis, taking into account the common goals and national interests of each of the parties,” the state news agency TDH notes.

This approach fosters deeper ties of friendship, good-neighborliness, and cooperation between Turkmenistan and its CIS partners. It also facilitates the successful realization of important joint projects across diverse fields, yielding benefits for all participants.

Dedicated to constructive partnerships with CIS states, both bilaterally and multilaterally, Turkmenistan actively seeks to strengthen its relationships within the Commonwealth and imbue them with fresh, concrete content.///nCa, 26 December 2023