News Central Asia (nCa)

The Voice of Greater Central Asia

  

Home » President Serdar Berdimuhamedov Joins CIS Informal Summit in St. Petersburg

President Serdar Berdimuhamedov Joins CIS Informal Summit in St. Petersburg

By

President Serdar Berdimuhamedov of Turkmenistan embarked on a working visit to the Russian Federation today, 26 December 2023, to participate in an informal summit of the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS) leaders.

President of Turkmenistan maintains a regular presence at CIS summits. “Turkmenistan, which, by virtue of its neutral status, is an associate member of the Commonwealth of Independent States, builds relations with the CIS member states on an equal, mutually beneficial basis, taking into account the common goals and national interests of each of the parties,” the state news agency TDH notes.

This approach fosters deeper ties of friendship, good-neighborliness, and cooperation between Turkmenistan and its CIS partners. It also facilitates the successful realization of important joint projects across diverse fields, yielding benefits for all participants.

Dedicated to constructive partnerships with CIS states, both bilaterally and multilaterally, Turkmenistan actively seeks to strengthen its relationships within the Commonwealth and imbue them with fresh, concrete content.///nCa, 26 December 2023

 

 

 

Related posts:

  1. President Serdar Berdimuhamedov attended an informal CIS summit
  2. Informal CIS summit in St. Petersburg
  3. Informal CIS Summit in St. Petersburg
  4. President of Turkmenistan took part in the informal summit of the CIS
  5. Speech by President of Turkmenistan Serdar Berdimuhamedov at online SCO Summit on 4 July 2023
  6. Speech by President of Turkmenistan Serdar Berdimuhamedov at a meeting of the Council of Heads of State of the Commonwealth of Independent States in Kyrgyzstan
  7. President of Turkmenistan Serdar Berdimuhamedov will take part in the “Central Asia + China” Summit
  8. Speech by the President of Turkmenistan Serdar Berdimuhamedov at the Summit of Heads of State of the Cooperation Council for the Arab States of the Gulf and Central Asia
  9. Speech by the President of Turkmenistan Serdar Berdimuhamedov at the 16th Summit of Heads of State of the Economic Cooperation Organization
  10. President of Turkmenistan Serdar Berdimuhamedov outlines priorities of Turkmenistan’s foreign policy
Website hosted by web hosting karachi Pakistan AH Corporation and Hosting Karachi | Web hosting Pakistan Karachi |Web hosting karachi Pakistan |Best hosting in Pakistan