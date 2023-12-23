Kazakhstan Commissions Major Gas Field, Securing Domestic Energy Future

Friday, 22 December 2023, marked the historic commissioning of the Rozhkovskoye gas condensate field, a giant in western part of Kazakhstan that promises to forge regional development and strengthen domestic energy security through its immense hydrocarbon reserves.

The field is being developed by a joint venture, which includes KazMunaiGas (50%), the Hungarian company MOL Group (27.5%) and the Chinese Sinopec (22.5%). To date, $534 million has been invested in the project.

The field is expected to produce 14.2 billion cubic meters of crude gas and 7.1 million tons of condensate until 2040.

At the maximum level, production will amount to about 1 billion cubic meters of gas and over 500,000 tons of condensate per year, more than 150,000 tons of liquefied petroleum gas per year. The produced commercial gas will feed the domestic market. (KazMunayGas, 22 Dec 2023)

Moreover, the Rozhkovskoye field will pump an additional 501 billion tenge ($1.09 billion) into Kazakhstan’s National Fund and boost local budget by 110 billion tenge ($240 million).

Demonstrating strong commitment to the region, the shareholders will direct 3.1 billion tenge $6.7 million and 1% of annual investments towards socio-economic development and local workforce training.

“Rozhkovskoye unlocks additional natural gas volumes. The raw materials produced at the field will be processed at the facilities of the Zhaikmunai company. The development is carried out in partnership with foreign partners, which has already allowed us to apply their experience in the preparation and implementation of the necessary design solutions,” Kazakhstan Prime Minister Alikhan Smailov said, speaking online at the field launch ceremony.

The gas condensate field was discovered in 2008.

Kazakhstan plans to increase gas production

Earlier, President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev instructed the government to increase the commercial gas production to 30 billion cubic meters by 2030.

To implement these plans, new gas processing plants will be built at the Kashagan and Karachaganak fields, as well as in Zhanaozen.

The growing economy, needs of the population and industry expansion drive an increase in gas resources and its processing capacity.

At the ceremony, Smailov said that several more gas projects are expected to be launched in the medium term, including Urikhtau Tsentralny (Aktobe region), Zapadnaya Prorva (Atyrau region) and Kalamkas (Mangystau region).

These fields will add over 2 billion cubic meters per year.

“Together with international companies, 12 more promising exploration projects are being worked out, as well as projects for additional exploration of existing fields,” the Prime Minister stressed. ///nCa, 23 December 2023