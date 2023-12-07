Turkish contractors realized 1,080 Projects Worth $51 Billion in Turkmenistan, says Turkish Vice President

News Central Asia (nCa)

To date, Turkish contractors have implemented 1,080 projects in Turkmenistan worth US $ 51 billion, Vice President of Türkiye Cevdet Yilmaz said at the opening of the 10th exhibition of Turkish export goods in Ashgabat, on Wednesday, 6 December 2023.

“Our country’s investments in Turkmenistan have reached the level of $147 million. (…) In the future, we will continue to increase our investments in Turkmenistan and expansion of Turkmenistan’s infrastructure,” Yilmaz said (TRTAvaz, 6 Dec 2023).
He also noted that bilateral trade with Turkmenistan has recently received a significant boost, and expressed satisfaction that Türkiye ranks second in Turkmenistan’s exports and first in imports.

According to Vice President Yilmaz, last year the volume of trade turnover between the two countries exceeded US$ 2 billion.

“We are working to reach the $5 billion trade volume target as soon as possible,” he said.

The 10th Turkish Export Goods Exhibition, held in Ashgabat, Turkmenistan, showcases a diverse range of products from nearly 100 leading Turkish companies, specializing in the production of equipment and components for industrial and agricultural industries, building materials, household appliances and electronics, household goods, textiles, etc.

Among the participants of the exhibition are the largest manufacturers of electric power equipment (“Elte Pano”, “Hasçelik Kablo San. ve Tic. A.Ş.”), fire extinguishing and fire safety systems (“Duyar Vana Makina Sanayi ve Ticaret A.Ş.”), construction platforms (“Rönesans end. Tes. İnş. San. ve Tic.A.Ş.», «Gap Inşaat Yatırım ve Dış Ticaret A.Ş»).

The building materials sector features suppliers of windows and doors (“Çelik Kapı San. ve Tic. A.Ş.”, “Emka Metal Çelik”), manufacturers of sandwich panels made of insulating composite materials for walls and roofs (“Assan Panel”), (“Hilal Aluminum”).

The water supply, sewerage and irrigation systems, as well as the mineralization of drinking water, are demonstrated by the stand of the A.O.Smith company. The companies “Ahi carrier fzc”, “Frigo Mekanik”, “Aldag A.Ş.” present chillers and units for freezing and storing food products.

It is noteworthy that among the newcomers to the exhibition are companies specializing in the production and supply of greenhouse equipment and compressors. So, for the first time, the companies “Sera marketim”, “Dağdelen”, “Mehmet özen” present their products in Ashgabat.

Feta and Interlab Lab companies showcases products and services in the field of equipping children’s and school institutions, laboratories, as well as homes (Ürün San. ve Tic. A.Ş.” and “Doğrular Ev Öünleri A.Ş.”)

The Turkish Embassy in Ashgabat and the Turkmen-Turkish Joint-Stock Commercial Bank are also taking part in the exhibition.

After the opening of the exhibition, the Turkish delegation met with Deputy Prime Minister Batyr Atdayev, Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Foreign Affairs Rashid Meredov, Minister of Trade and Foreign Economic Relations Begench Gochmollayev.

At the meetings, the sides discussed issues of bilateral economic and investment cooperation.
///nCa, 7 December 2023

 

 

 

