The 10th U.S.-Turkmenistan Business Forum to be held in Ashgabat

On December 5, 2023, the 10th U.S.-Turkmenistan Business Forum will be held at the Yyldyz Hotel in Ashgabat, Turkmenistan, which will host the heads and leading specialists of government and business structures of the two friendly countries.

The US delegation, headed by the Executive Director of the U.S.-Turkmenistan Business Council Eric Stewart, will include the representatives of such companies as Climate Compass, Case New Holland, Honeywell, John Deere, Palo Alto Networks, Visa, Westport Trading Europe Ltd.

Since the establishment of diplomatic relations between Turkmenistan and the United States of America, a rich experience of joint activities has been accumulated. Companies such as John Deere, Case New Holland, Westport Trading Europe Ltd and others are successfully operating in strategically important sectors of the economy of our country.

A separate topic of discussion will include the activities of the US-Turkmenistan Business Council and its role in strengthening economic relations built on a long-term and mutually beneficial basis. In this regard, the regular business meetings, forums and exhibitions organized in this manner contribute to the establishment of close contacts between the public and private circles of both states.

Trade and investment activities in the fields of industry, agriculture, as well as the supply of equipment for the national economy are the priority areas for the development of the partnership.

Great potential is seen in the development of the fuel and energy sector, in the field of transport and communications, construction, innovative technologies, ecology.

Within the framework of the forum, meetings will also be held between representatives of ministries, departments and private companies of Turkmenistan and business circles of the USA. ///Turkmen-Forum, 5 December 2023