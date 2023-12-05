News Central Asia (nCa)

The Voice of Greater Central Asia

  

Home » The 10th U.S.-Turkmenistan Business Forum to be held in Ashgabat

The 10th U.S.-Turkmenistan Business Forum to be held in Ashgabat

By

On December 5, 2023, the 10th U.S.-Turkmenistan Business Forum will be held at the Yyldyz Hotel in Ashgabat, Turkmenistan, which will host the heads and leading specialists of government and business structures of the two friendly countries.

The US delegation, headed by the Executive Director of the U.S.-Turkmenistan Business Council Eric Stewart, will include the representatives of such companies as Climate Compass, Case New Holland, Honeywell, John Deere, Palo Alto Networks, Visa, Westport Trading Europe Ltd.

Since the establishment of diplomatic relations between Turkmenistan and the United States of America, a rich experience of joint activities has been accumulated. Companies such as John Deere, Case New Holland, Westport Trading Europe Ltd and others are successfully operating in strategically important sectors of the economy of our country.

A separate topic of discussion will include the activities of the US-Turkmenistan Business Council and its role in strengthening economic relations built on a long-term and mutually beneficial basis. In this regard, the regular business meetings, forums and exhibitions organized in this manner contribute to the establishment of close contacts between the public and private circles of both states.

Trade and investment activities in the fields of industry, agriculture, as well as the supply of equipment for the national economy are the priority areas for the development of the partnership.

Great potential is seen in the development of the fuel and energy sector, in the field of transport and communications, construction, innovative technologies, ecology.

Within the framework of the forum, meetings will also be held between representatives of ministries, departments and private companies of Turkmenistan and business circles of the USA. ///Turkmen-Forum, 5 December 2023

 

 

Related posts:

  1. Turkmenistan welcomes the expansion of business partnership with the United States
  2. US business mission to visit Ashgabat early December
  3. Turkmen-Afghan Business Forum held in Ashgabat
  4. A meeting of the Turkmen-Uzbek Business Council held in Ashgabat
  5. Ashgabat hosted Turkmen-Tatarstan Business Forum
  6. Ashgabat will host the 4th Business Forum of the member states of the ECO
  7. Turkmenistan-Korea and Central Asia-Korea Business Councils Hold Meetings in Ashgabat
  8. International media forum held in Ashgabat
  9. IV Business Forum of the ECO Member States
  10. Association “Turkmen Logistics” and its members participated in the Turkmen-Russian business forum
Website hosted by web hosting karachi Pakistan AH Corporation and Hosting Karachi | Web hosting Pakistan Karachi |Web hosting karachi Pakistan |Best hosting in Pakistan