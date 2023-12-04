Concert Dedicated to the 30th Anniversary of the European Union and Turkmenistan Held in Mary

On 3 December 2023, in Mary city, at the State Theatre, one more impressive concert dedicated to the 30th anniversary of diplomatic relations between the European Union and Turkmenistan took place.

This time, the children’s choir of the Mary region School of Arts and Music, conducted by the Latvian choirmaster Vita Timermane to the accompaniment of the State Orchestra led by Rasul Klychev, performed a program that included famous European, Turkmen, English and other compositions.

The concert was the closing event of the European culture weeks in Turkmenistan, organized by the Delegation of the European Union to Turkmenistan and the Embassies of the European Union member states represented in the country.

In her opening speech, H.E. Ms Beata Peksa, the Ambassador of the European Union in Turkmenistan, highlighted the following: “Prior to my arrival in this beautiful city, I have explored its rich history and was truly impressed. In ancient times, the Merv city served as the gateway to Central Asia. Uniting East and West, it played a significant role in both politics and commerce on a global scale. And today, we have the privilege of witnessing the revival of ancient traditions, as Turkmenistan assumes the crucial role of bridging the transport corridor connecting the East and Europe”. ///EU Delegation in Turkmenistan, 4 December 2023