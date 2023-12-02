The Central Asia Pavilion opens at COP28 in Dubai

On 1 December 2023, the grand opening of the Central Asia Pavilion at the 28th UNFCCC Conference of the Parties (COP28) took place in Dubai, the Regional Environmental Center for Central Asia (CAREC) reports.

The pavilion launch ceremony was attended by representatives of the Central Asian countries, development partners and representatives of civil society.

Representative of the secretariat of the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC) Olga Pilifosova stressed that at the COP28 plenary meeting, the countries adopted a very important document – the decision to establish a fund to cover damage from natural disasters related to climate change. The adoption of such an important decision demonstrated that the countries of the world can come to a solution to common issues on climate change, and this work is crucial for countries with common borders and shared problems facing climate change.

Torsten Brezina, Cluster Coordinator of GIZ Regional Programs in Central Asia, emphasized the significance of cross-border cooperation among Central Asian nations in tackling climate change. He highlighted the need to prioritize discussions on water and glacier management at COP28, considering their crucial role in the region’s ecosystems and livelihoods. GIZ remains a steadfast partner in supporting Central Asian countries’ efforts to combat climate change, he assured.

Svetlana Mogilyuk, Regional Coordinator of the Climate Network of Civil Society in Central Asia, voiced civil society’s expectations for COP28 to deliver transformative actions in addressing climate change. She stressed the urgency of ensuring that communities have the resources and opportunities to maintain a decent standard of living amidst changing climate realities.

Civil society, in collaboration with Central Asian youth, has prepared a regional statement that will be presented at the 10th meeting of representatives of the foreign ministries and parliamentarians of Central Asian countries on 4 December 2023.

Central Asian Regional Ecological Center’s Executive Director Zafar Mahmudov expressed gratitude to donors and commended the region’s countries for their strategic and financial support in organizing the Central Asian Pavilion at COP28. He acknowledged the significant contributions of Central Asian countries to reducing greenhouse gas emissions and pledged Center’s continued assistance in helping countries achieve their climate goals, particularly in adapting and mitigating climate change impacts at the regional level.

Zafar Mahmudov read out the text of the regional statement drafted by the Central Asian governments for COP28.

According to the statement, more than 75 million Central Asians are already experiencing the devastating effects of climate change, including rising temperatures, more extreme weather events and water shortages.

“Despite the existing challenges, we are committed to taking joint measures to combat climate change. All the countries of Central Asia have already submitted their updated NDCs, adopted ambitious national climate goals and are implementing a range of strategies and measures to reduce greenhouse gas emissions, adapt to the effects of climate change and build a more sustainable future. However, the Global Synthesis Report shows that more stable support is needed to realize our climate ambitions and achieve global goals,” the statement said.

The statement calls for more stable support in the form of access to finance, technology, and expertise that will help achieve climate goals.

The text of the regional statement will be available after the final approval procedure.

The Pavilion of the Central Asian countries “5 countries – 1 region – 1 voice” was organized by the Regional Environmental Center for Central Asia (CAREC) in cooperation with the governments of the Central Asian countries with the financial support of GIZ, OSCE, the World Bank, USAID, the European Union, the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations.///nCa, 1 December 2023