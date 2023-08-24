Delegation of Uzbekistan visits Turkmenistan

A delegation led by Nozir Ibragimov, the assistant governor of the Samarkand region of Uzbekistan, is visiting Ashgabat.

The purpose of the visit is to discuss issues of expanding cooperation in the field of production and sale of construction materials.

The delegation includes the heads and representatives of the Joint Stock Company “Asia Metal Prof”, the largest producer of metal products in Uzbekistan.

During the visit, meetings were held at the Chamber of Commerce and Industry and the Union of Industrialists and Entrepreneurs of Turkmenistan.

The meeting was attended by heads and representatives of Turkmen companies working in the field of production of building materials, construction, transport and logistics. Negotiations on mutually beneficial cooperation were held, Turkmenistan’s Chamber of Commerce and Industry said in a press release.

The delegation also visited the production site of the private enterprise “Shanly Bedew”, which specializes in car maintenance. ///nCa, 24 August 2023 [photo credit – CCI Turkmenistan]