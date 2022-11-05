Türkiye invites Turkmen youth to participate in a business training project

The Presidency for Turks Abroad and Related Communities (YTB) announced the launch of a training project titled “Ahi Evran in the Twenty-First Century: Innovation and Production,” in which representatives of fraternal peoples, including Turkmen citizens, are welcome to participate.

This program, which is implemented in cooperation with the OSTIM Technical University, aims to ensure that young people aged 18 to 30 years acquire practical skills to develop their business ideas and/or products through technical training.

Within the framework of the project, online trainings in Turkish will be held. After the training part, a hackathon will be organized in Türkiye for participants who meet the required conditions.

The hackathon aims to turn suitable ideas and/or products into startups in the OSTIM University ecosystem using tools such as crowdfunding and business angels (a private venture investor who provides financial and expert support to companies at early stages of development).

Ultimately, the project will contribute to providing added value for the economies of the participants’ countries by commercializing their entrepreneurial ideas.

The deadline for submitting applications for participation in the program “Ahi Evran in the 21st century: innovation and production” is until 18 November 2022.

Applications will be accepted online on the website: https://innoahievran.com/

Presidency for Turks Abroad and Related Communities (YTB) established on 6 April 2010, has the task to coordinate the activities for Turks living abroad, related (sister) communities and Türkiye Scholarship Program, and develop the services and activities carried out in these fields.

OSTIM Technical University is Türkiye’s first industrial university; it is an international commercial hub with partnerships with over 6,200 companies in 17 industries and 139 business areas. ///nCa, 5 November 2022