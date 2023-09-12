UAE Embassy Opens Emirati-Turkmen Library to Promote Cultural Exchange

The UAE Embassy in the Republic of Turkmenistan has opened the Emirati-Turkmen Library and launched Arabic language classes at the Dovletmammet Azadi Turkmen National Institute of World Languages in the capital, Ashgabat, WAM reports.

The opening ceremony was attended by Mahri Byashimova, Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan, Ahmed Al Hameli, UAE Ambassador to Turkmenistan, Nikolay Mladenov, Director-General of the Anwar Gargash Diplomatic Academy, and Maral Kuliyeva, rector of the Turkmen National Institute of World Languages.

Al Hameli emphasised that the Emirati-Turkmen Library would play a key role in teaching Arabic to Turkmen students, highlighting its significance in building bridges of communication between the people of the UAE and Turkmenistan, as well as between Arab countries and Turkmenistan.

Byashimova expressed her appreciation for the UAE Embassy’s contributions to promoting cooperation and enhancing relations between the two countries in the fields of education and culture.

Furthermore, Nikolay Mladenov highlighted the potential for future trilateral cooperation between the UAE Embassy in Turkmenistan, the Anwar Gargash Diplomatic Academy, and the Institute regarding the supply of specialised books across various fields to the library.

The Emirati-Turkmen Library offers printed and audio books designed for teaching Arabic to non-native speakers over four levels: introductory, beginner, intermediate, and advanced. The library also includes books about UAE leaders and other books on UAE society, heritage, culture and its economy. The library also houses books on the heritage and culture of the Turkmen people. ///nCa, 12 September 2023 [Photo credit – WAM]

