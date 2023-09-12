News Central Asia (nCa)

The Voice of Greater Central Asia

Home » UAE Embassy Opens Emirati-Turkmen Library to Promote Cultural Exchange

UAE Embassy Opens Emirati-Turkmen Library to Promote Cultural Exchange

By

The UAE Embassy in the Republic of Turkmenistan has opened the Emirati-Turkmen Library and launched Arabic language classes at the Dovletmammet Azadi Turkmen National Institute of World Languages in the capital, Ashgabat, WAM reports.

The opening ceremony was attended by Mahri Byashimova, Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan, Ahmed Al Hameli, UAE Ambassador to Turkmenistan, Nikolay Mladenov, Director-General of the Anwar Gargash Diplomatic Academy, and Maral Kuliyeva, rector of the Turkmen National Institute of World Languages.

Al Hameli emphasised that the Emirati-Turkmen Library would play a key role in teaching Arabic to Turkmen students, highlighting its significance in building bridges of communication between the people of the UAE and Turkmenistan, as well as between Arab countries and Turkmenistan.

Byashimova expressed her appreciation for the UAE Embassy’s contributions to promoting cooperation and enhancing relations between the two countries in the fields of education and culture.

Furthermore, Nikolay Mladenov highlighted the potential for future trilateral cooperation between the UAE Embassy in Turkmenistan, the Anwar Gargash Diplomatic Academy, and the Institute regarding the supply of specialised books across various fields to the library.

The Emirati-Turkmen Library offers printed and audio books designed for teaching Arabic to non-native speakers over four levels: introductory, beginner, intermediate, and advanced. The library also includes books about UAE leaders and other books on UAE society, heritage, culture and its economy. The library also houses books on the heritage and culture of the Turkmen people. ///nCa, 12 September 2023 [Photo credit – WAM]

 

 

#UAE, #Turkmenistan, #library, #culture

Related posts:

  1. State Library of Turkmenistan received books from the Japanese Foundation
  2. The Embassy of the United Arab Emirates in Turkmenistan held a virtual lecture entitled “Emirati Women’s Achievements”
  3. Turkmen Scientists Discover New Handwritten Sources about Magtymguly in Hungary
  4. Energy, investment and port cooperation are at the top of Turkmen–Emirati summit talks
  5. Celebrating cultural ties: The Embassy of Turkmenistan in Brussels demonstrates the rich heritage of the nation
  6. Rami Library, the Largest in İstanbul, Opened
  7. Emirati Women and Diplomatic Action
  8. Uzbekistan – TURKSOY: development of cultural diplomacy to promote the great heritage of ancestors
  9. Governor of St. Petersburg offers to promote Turkmen products on the Russian market
  10. Turkmen Cultural Center in Uzbekistan marks 20th anniversary
Website hosted by web hosting karachi Pakistan AH Corporation and Hosting Karachi | Web hosting Pakistan Karachi |Web hosting karachi Pakistan |Best hosting in Pakistan