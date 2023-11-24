News Central Asia (nCa)

UAE Ambassador Fosters Cultural and Educational Bonds with Turkmen Students

In a move to strengthen cultural and educational ties between the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and Turkmenistan, UAE Ambassador to Turkmenistan Ahmed Al Hameli paid a visit to the Anwar Gargash Diplomatic Academy in Abu Dhabi.

During his visit, Ambassador Al-Hameli engaged in a dialogue with Turkmen students and faculty from the Institute of International Relations of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan. This gathering was organized as part of the student exchange program initiated by the UAE Embassy in Turkmenistan, as stated by the UAE’s embassy.

Ambassador Al-Hameli underscored the significance of fostering cultural and educational exchange between the UAE and Turkmenistan. He emphasized that this meeting serves as a crucial step towards bolstering cooperation between the two nations in the realm of education. ///nCa, 24 November 2023 (Photo credit – UAE Embassy to Turkmenistan in social nets)

 

