Kurash World Wrestling Championship Kicks Off in Ashgabat

On November 25, the Martial Arts Sports Complex in Ashgabat, Turkmenistan, hosted the grand opening ceremony of the 14th Kurash Wrestling World Championship. The event marked the culmination of extensive preparations and showcased the country’s commitment to fostering international sportsmanship and cultural exchange.

The ceremony commenced with a solemn reading of a welcoming address by President Serdar Berdimuhamedov. In his message, the President emphasized the importance of sports as a catalyst for strengthening friendly relations between nations. He highlighted Turkmenistan’s unwavering dedication to developing world-class sports infrastructure, citing the country’s membership in the International Olympic Committee and the Olympic Council of Asia.

Following the official address, the audience was captivated by a captivating video showcasing the breathtaking beauty of Turkmenistan’s natural landscapes, rich cultural heritage, and enduring national values. The video’s enchanting melodies, accompanied by the traditional gargy-tuyduk instrument, further immersed the spectators in the Turkmen spirit.

The ceremony continued with a series of enthralling dance performances, each paying tribute to the nation’s cultural treasures. From the dynamic movements of Turkmen folk dances to the intricate artistry of carpet-weaving, these performances provided a glimpse into the heart of Turkmen culture.

As the ceremony drew to a close, the stage erupted with a vibrant display of the traditional Turkmen dance, kushtdepdi. The synchronized movements and infectious energy of the dancers left a lasting impression on the audience, epitomizing the spirit of unity and celebration that permeated the event.

The Kurash World Championship will continue until November 28, bringing together approximately 240 athletes from 50 countries worldwide. Over 300 volunteers, alongside 500 medical personnel, drivers, and security personnel, are dedicated to ensuring the smooth running and success of the championship.

Kurash, an ancient martial art with a rich three-thousand-year history deeply rooted in Central Asia, has transcended geographical boundaries and gained global recognition. From the vibrant landscapes of South America to the diverse cultures of Africa, Mauritius, Nigeria, Fiji, and Japan, Kurash has captivated practitioners worldwide. The first-ever World Championship among adults was held in Tashkent, Uzbekistan, in May 1999, marking a significant milestone in the sport’s global expansion. ///nCa, 26 November 2023 (photo credit – TDH/International Kurash Association)

Here are some photos from the event:

#Kurash #World_Kurash_Championship, #sports, #Turkmenistan