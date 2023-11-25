News Central Asia (nCa)

The Voice of Greater Central Asia

  

Home » A media forum dedicated to the XIV World Kurash Championship was held in Ashgabat

A media forum dedicated to the XIV World Kurash Championship was held in Ashgabat

By

On November 25, the international media forum “World Kurash Championship – in the world media” was held in the conference hall of the Sport Hotel.

Representatives of the relevant ministries and state agencies of Turkmenistan, correspondents from national and foreign media, as well as the leadership of the International Kurash Association took part in the forum.

The forum covered current organizational and protocol issues. Particular emphasis was placed on aspects of information support for the championship.

The participants also exchanged views on the use of information platforms to reach the widest possible audience and increase interest in kurash among users of online resources.

The media forum emphasized the role of the mass-media in covering and further popularizing kurash on the world stage.

In the speeches were noted the significance of this important sporting event in our country, which is another evidence of recognition by the international sports community of the role of Turkmenistan, which pays special attention to the development of physical culture and sports. This is primarily due to the fact that promoting the values of a healthy lifestyle and expanding international sports cooperation are one of the priorities of the state policy of Turkmenistan. ///MFA Turkmenistan, 25 November 2023

 

 

#Turkmenistan #WorldKurashChampionship

Related posts:

  1. IKA and Turkmenistan meet to discuss preparations for upcoming World Kurash Championship
  2. Turkmenistan will host World Kurash Championship in Ashgabat, November 23-28 2023
  3. International media forum dedicated to the 25th anniversary of the permanent Neutrality of Turkmenistan and the election of our country as Vice-Chairman of the 75th session of the UN General Assembly was held in Ashgabat
  4. International media forum held in Ashgabat
  5. Ashgabat International Media Forum: dialogue and growing peoples-to-peoples connectivity  
  6. Media Forum in Ashgabat highlights centrality of transport for sustainable development
  7. Roundtable dedicated to the freedom of religion issues held in Ashgabat
  8. Ashgabat hosted an International conference on integration of Turkmenistan into the world information space
  9. Press-conference titled “Significance of peace and trust in modern world” was held in the MFA of Turkmenistan
  10. Turkmenistan Tennis Federation and UNICEF in Turkmenistan held a Children’s Tennis Festival dedicated to the World Health Day
Website hosted by web hosting karachi Pakistan AH Corporation and Hosting Karachi | Web hosting Pakistan Karachi |Web hosting karachi Pakistan |Best hosting in Pakistan