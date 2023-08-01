Turkmenistan will host World Kurash Championship in Ashgabat, November 23-28 2023

News Central Asia (nCa)

Turkmenistan will host the World Kurash Championship. It will take place in Ashgabat, 23-28 November 2023.

Kurash is one of the most ancient folk styles of wrestling known to humankind.

In Central Asia the technique, tradition, rules, and philosophy of Kurash wrestling were orally passed down from generation to generation, from fathers to children. The first attempt to put together and summarize this knowledge was made in 1990.

Since 1998 Kurash Confederations have been officially opened on 5 continents (in Africa, America, Europe, Asia and Oceania), as well as 136 national Kurash federations have been established.

In 2003 Kurash was recognised as an Asian sport and officially included in all continental games that took place on the Asian continent. This allowed Kurash competitions to be included in the program of the Summer Asian Games, the Asian Indoor Games, the Asian Beach Games, and the Asian Martial Arts Games. /// nCa, 1 August 2023 [part of material from Euronews, pictures credit Turkmenistan Golden Age]

