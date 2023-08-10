IKA and Turkmenistan meet to discuss preparations for upcoming World Kurash Championship

Representatives of the International Kurash Association (IKA) and Turkmenistan met on 8 August 2023 to discuss preparations for the upcoming World Kurash Championship, which will take place in Ashgabat.

IKA General Secretary Mohammad Reza Nassiri, Head of IKA Administration Mansur Mirzaev and Technical Director of IKA Ravi Kapoor took part in the meeting on behalf of the IKA. They were welcomed by the Turkmen side: the chairman of the anti-doping agency of Turkmenistan Artykova Leyli, the secretary general of the Kurash Federation of Turkmenistan Ataliev Ovezmuhammet, the representative of the State Committee for Physical Culture and Sports of Turkmenistan and the Department of Sports and Higher Achievements Annaev Davletgeldi, and the chairman of the organizational organization for holding the Kurash World Championship and the representative of State Committee for Physical Culture and Sports of Turkmenistan Odeev Orazmuhammet.

During the meeting, the sides briefed organizational work and issues related to preparations for the championship.

The World Kurash Championship is scheduled to take place from 23-28 November 2023.

The championship is a major sporting event for Turkmenistan, and the government is committed to providing the best possible conditions for the athletes and spectators. The meeting between the IKA and Turkmenistan was a positive step in the preparations for the championship, and it is clear that both sides are working hard to make the event a success.///nCa, 10 August 2023 [photo credit – IKA]