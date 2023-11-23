President of Turkmenistan met with newly appointed Malaysian Ambassador

On Wednesday, 22 November, President Serdar Berdimuhamedov received credentials from newly appointed Ambassador of Malaysia to Turkmenistan Mohd Suhaimi Bin Ahmad Tajuddin.

During the cordial meeting, President Berdimuhamedov emphasized Malaysia’s position as one of Turkmenistan’s most valued partners in the Asia-Pacific region. He remarked that interstate relations, rooted in mutual respect, friendship, and understanding, are currently gaining new momentum.

The two leaders acknowledged the successful and consistent strengthening of political mutual trust between Turkmenistan and Malaysia, including within the framework of international organizations such as the UN, the Non-Aligned Movement, and the OIC.

Exchanging views on the current state and prospects for the development of the Turkmen-Malaysian partnership, both sides recognized the ample opportunities for further expansion in the political, diplomatic, trade, economic, cultural, and humanitarian spheres.

“Turkmen-Malaysian trade and economic ties have witnessed positive dynamics,” President Berdimuhamedov underscored. “Cooperation in the oil and gas industry is a shining example of our mutually beneficial partnership.”

The long-term successful operation of the Malaysian oil and gas company Petronas Carigali in Turkmenistan was cited as an impressive example of bilateral collaboration in this sector. The company’s significant contributions to the development of Turkmenistan’s oil and gas industry, including the extraction of hydrocarbon raw materials and the training of highly qualified Turkmen specialists, were recognized.

Cultural and humanitarian cooperation, particularly in the fields of science, education, and culture, was identified as another crucial component of bilateral relations.

President Serdar Berdimuhamedov expressed unwavering confidence in the further steady development of the Turkmen-Malaysian dialogue for the mutual benefit of both peoples.///nCa, 23 November 2023

