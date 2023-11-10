On 9 November 2023 Tashkent hosted the International Forum “Children and Youth in Action – Climate Change in Central Asia”, dedicated to recognizing the role of children and youth in combating the negative impacts of climate change, including through the promotion of environmental education, UNICEF Uzbekistan reports.

During the opening of the Forum, addressing the young eco-activists, Ziroat Mirziyoyeva, First Lady of Uzbekistan and Chairperson of the Board of Trustees of the Zamin Foundation, said: “The key participants in this forum are you. We are here today to recognize your leadership in the fight for a clean, healthy and sustainable environment. The signing, together with our neighbors, of the Regional Strategy for Promoting a Culture of Sustainable Development and Engaging Children and Youth in the Climate Agenda, developed as a result of the Samarkand Environmental Camp, will be an important step towards a new future.”

The event was attended by First Lady of the Republic of Türkiye Emine Erdogan, First Lady of the Islamic Republic of Iran Jamileh Alamolhoda, First Lady of the Kyrgyz Republic Aigul Zhaparova, representatives of the Government of Uzbekistan, UNICEF, heads of UN agencies, heads of relevant ministries and departments of Central Asian countries, international and regional organizations, national institutions, civil society and young eco-activists of Central Asian countries.

The issue of strengthening the capacity of young people through continuous green education and the formation of environmental culture was an important point in the speech of Inger Andersen, Executive Director of UNEP: “Environmental education is hugely important. It gives future generations the skills and knowledge they need to become drivers of change, not just representatives of protest. We want the next generations to become bold leaders in government, scientists and innovators who dream of new and better ways to live in harmony with the planet. That they become the voices of environmental consciousness in industrial corporations. To create their own businesses, providing green and sustainable products and services.”

The Forum has become an effective platform for discussing actions to prevent environmental problems taken at different levels – global, regional and national.

UNICEF Regional Director for Europe and Central Asia Regina De Dominicis said: “Integrating climate change and environmental education into school curricula is an important step in raising awareness among children and youth in learning how to adapt to a changing climate”.

Developing the theme of eco-education, the forum participants emphasized the importance of using new information technologies in the learning process. Eco-activists from Central Asian countries stressed the right of children to participate in the development of policies and programs, as well as in monitoring and evaluating the progress of measures taken to combat climate change. The participants emphasized that environmental education should be inclusive – accessible and understandable to all.

The International Forum “Children and Youth in Action – Climate Change in Central Asia” was organized by the Zamin Foundation, UNICEF, and Ministry of Ecology, Environmental Protection and Climate Change, the Ministry of Preschool and School Education, and the Agency for Youth Affairs under the Ministry of Youth Policy and Sports.

***

Following the results of the International Forum “Children and Youth in Action – Climate Change in Central Asia”, a final document was signed – Regional Strategy for Promoting a Culture of Sustainable Development and Engaging Children and Youth in the Climate Agenda. This document includes suggestions and recommendations from the youth of Central Asia.

This document will pave the ways for concrete steps and initiatives aimed at engaging young people in tackling climate change impacts. Full text of the document is available here:

https://childforum.uz/en/docs/yakunij-huzhzhat

///nCa, 10 November 2023 [Photo credit – UNICEF Uzbekistan]

#Uzbekistan, #UNICEF, #climate_agenda, #children, #youth, #Central_Asia