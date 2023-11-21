Turkmen-German Business Forum in Berlin: Fostering Strategic Partnerships

On 20 November 2023, the Turkmen-German Business Forum, organized by the German Economy Eastern Committee, convened in Berlin

The event brought together over 200 representatives from the private and public sectors of both countries. This high-level gathering served as a platform to explore mutually beneficial opportunities and strengthen economic ties between Turkmenistan and Germany.

The forum witnessed a series of productive meetings between Turkmen business entities and their German counterparts, delving into strategic aspects of collaboration across diverse industries. The growing interest expressed by German entrepreneurs in the Turkmen market underscores the immense potential for long-term partnerships.

Recognizing the significance of economic development in Asian countries, Germany expressed its commitment to actively engaging with the dynamic markets of the region. Turkmenistan, with its strategic location and abundant resources, stands as an attractive partner for German businesses.

During the forum, 19 memoranda of understanding and one contract worth €8,160,000 were signed. These agreements pave the way for joint investment projects and mark a significant step forward in strengthening bilateral economic ties.

A series of bilateral meetings between Turkmen representatives and heads of prominent German companies and financial institutions were held on the sidelines of the forum.

Deputy Prime Minister Batyr Atdayev engaged in fruitful discussions with Michael Harms from the German Economy Eastern Committee, representatives of the German Ministry of Foreign Affairs, and a delegation from Deutsche Bank. These interactions emphasized the importance of fostering closer collaboration and exploring new prospects for partnership.

Batyr Atdayev and Michael Harms signed a memorandum of cooperation between Turkmenistan and Germany, marking the beginning of an important stage of cooperation between the two countries in various spheres of economy and business.

In a further demonstration of the forum’s impact, the Deputy Minister of Health and Medical Industry of Turkmenistan met with Falk Beratung GmbH, Siemens Healthcare, and Dr. Thomas Steffen, State Secretary of the Federal Ministry of Health of Germany. The meeting led to signing of a memorandum of cooperation.

The Deputy Minister of the Textile Industry of Turkmenistan met with representatives of Textilmaschinen, a leading producer of textile machinery, to explore potential synergies in the textile industry.

The Deputy Chairman of the State Committee for Water Management of Turkmenistan also engaged in discussions with the federal minister of Germany to address pressing issues in the water management sector.

Overall, the Turkmen-German Business Forum facilitated over 80 meetings between Turkmen and German businesses, fostering a vibrant environment for collaboration and showcasing the immense potential for mutually beneficial partnerships. ///nCa, 21 November 2023 (based on materials published by International Broadcasting Center of Turkmenistan)

