Arkadag Berdimuhamedov left for Berlin to participate in the Germany–Central Asia summit

On 28 September 2023, the National Leader of the Turkmen people and Chairman of the Halk Maslahaty Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov left Ashgabat for Berlin at the head of the Turkmen delegation to participate in the Germany-Central Asia summit, to be held on Friday, 29 September 2023, according to Turkmen state TV channels.

Before his departure to Berlin, Arkadag Berdimuhamedov held an extended meeting with the participation of government. During the meeting, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan Rashid Meredov made a report on the visit.

Commenting on the report, Berdimuhamedov stressed Turkmenistan’s interest in further developing mutually beneficial bilateral relations with Germany.

He noted that Turkmenistan highly appreciates the level of established interstate cooperation with Germany and attaches special importance to the development of these relations in all directions.

The National Leader of the Turkmen people also noted the wide opportunities for further expansion of cooperation between Turkmenistan and Germany in the political, diplomatic, trade, economic, business, and humanitarian spheres.

***

The official website of the Federal President of Germany informs that on 29 September President Steinmeier will meet with President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Zhaparov, President of Tajikistan Emomali Rahmon, President of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev, and National Leader of the Turkmen people Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov.

On the same day, the leaders of the Central Asian countries will also meet with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz. ///nCa, 28 September 2023

#SummitGermany-Central Asia, #Germany, #Turkmenistan, #Central_Asia