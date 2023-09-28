News Central Asia (nCa)

The Voice of Greater Central Asia

  

Home » Arkadag Berdimuhamedov left for Berlin to participate in the Germany–Central Asia summit

Arkadag Berdimuhamedov left for Berlin to participate in the Germany–Central Asia summit

By

On 28 September 2023, the National Leader of the Turkmen people and Chairman of the Halk Maslahaty Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov left Ashgabat for Berlin at the head of the Turkmen delegation to participate in the Germany-Central Asia summit, to be held on Friday, 29 September 2023, according to Turkmen state TV channels.

Before his departure to Berlin, Arkadag Berdimuhamedov held an extended meeting with the participation of government. During the meeting, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan Rashid Meredov made a report on the visit.

Commenting on the report, Berdimuhamedov stressed Turkmenistan’s interest in further developing mutually beneficial bilateral relations with Germany.

He noted that Turkmenistan highly appreciates the level of established interstate cooperation with Germany and attaches special importance to the development of these relations in all directions.

The National Leader of the Turkmen people also noted the wide opportunities for further expansion of cooperation between Turkmenistan and Germany in the political, diplomatic, trade, economic, business, and humanitarian spheres.

***

The official website of the Federal President of Germany informs that on 29 September President Steinmeier will meet with President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Zhaparov, President of Tajikistan Emomali Rahmon, President of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev, and National Leader of the Turkmen people Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov.

On the same day, the leaders of the Central Asian countries will also meet with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz. ///nCa, 28 September 2023

 

#SummitGermany-Central Asia, #Germany, #Turkmenistan, #Central_Asia

Related posts:

  1. Presidents of the Central Asian countries to travel Germany next week
  2. Emomali Rahmon invites Arkadag Berdimuhamedov to a Consultative meeting of the Heads of Central Asian States
  3. Xi Jinping’s Special Representative conveyed to Serdar Berdimuhamedov an invitation to the China-Central Asia summit
  4. Arkadag Berdimuhamedov awarded the highest award of the heads of Central Asian states – “Badge of Honor”
  5. This week the Presidents of the Central Asian countries will meet with the Chancellor of Germany
  6. President of Turkmenistan Serdar Berdimuhamedov will take part in the “Central Asia + China” Summit
  7. Arkadag Berdimuhamedov and Governor of St.Petersburg Discuss Ways to Strengthen Turkmen-Russian Cultural Ties
  8. Arkadag Berdimuhamedov visited Tatarstan to participate the KazanSummit2022
  9. President of Turkmenistan to participate in Central Asian Consultative summit
  10. The President of Turkmenistan to take part in the Consultative Meeting of the Heads of Central Asia States in Tajikistan
Website hosted by web hosting karachi Pakistan AH Corporation and Hosting Karachi | Web hosting Pakistan Karachi |Web hosting karachi Pakistan |Best hosting in Pakistan