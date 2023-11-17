President Serdar Berdimuhamedov Reviews Agricultural Facility Projects in Arkadag city

On Thursday, 16 November, President Serdar Berdimuhamedov paid a working trip to Arkadag, a smart city under development in Turkmenistan. The purpose of his visit was to review the plans for the city’s second phase of construction. During his visit, the President held a working meeting with heads of relevant government agencies.

D.Orazov, Chairman of the State Committee for the Construction of the City of Arkadag under the President of Turkmenistan, presented the following projects:

Master plan for the Turkmen Agricultural University complex, including research and production experimental sites

A complex of greenhouses, experimental fields, and other structures

Research Institute of Cotton Growing to be built in the Yolotan district of Mary province

Research institutes of grain growing and agriculture in the city of Arkadag

President Berdimuhamedov emphasized the importance of conducting thorough scientific studies to determine the optimal locations for these new facilities. He also stressed the need to prioritize environmental protection and landscape improvement in the surrounding areas.

In light of Arkadag’s participation in the OSCE project “Development of sustainable, green, climate-friendly cities with innovative solutions in the OSCE region,” maintaining a favorable ecological environment in the city is crucial.

DPM T.Atakhalliyev presented detailed information about the Master Plan for the Agricultural University complex in Arkadag, including the proposed research and production experimental sites, research and production experimental fields, land plots for sericulture and plant protection research, cultivation of forage crop, fruit trees and grape, vegetable and melon, cotton and grain, greenhouse construction and other relevant aspects.

Commenting the report, the head of state noted that for the further development of the facilities of the agro-industrial sector, it is necessary to continue active research for the purpose of scientific discoveries in this area. In this regard, the President instructed to re-examine the above-mentioned projects and hold an international tender for the projects.

President Berdimuhamedov emphasized that the planned research and production institutes should conduct scientific studies to develop effective methods for growing abundant harvests of agricultural crops, improving animal husbandry practices, and ensuring a plentiful supply of vegetables, melons, and livestock products.

He also underscored the importance of integrating practical training into the future curriculum of the Agricultural University.

The President stated that a specialized university should have its own agricultural land, a greenhouse, and a variety of modern specialized equipment. This will enable students to enhance their professional skills, including in areas such as increasing crop yields and managing plant pests.

In addition to preserving and developing national agricultural traditions, students should be equipped with modern knowledge related to climate change and food security. To achieve this, a digital system should be actively implemented.

The President ordered to increase the purchase prices for cotton and grain

One of the main directions of the state policy of Turkmenistan is to increase the efficiency of all structures of the agro-industrial complex, strengthen the material and technical base of the industry, purchase high-performance equipment corresponding to local soil and climatic conditions. In this regard, attention should be regularly paid to creating favorable working conditions for farmers, President said.

In this context, he stressed the importance of raising public procurement prices for cotton and grain. This will serve as an economic stimulus for farmers, encouraging them to expand production and boost the country’s overall economic potential.///nCa, 17 November 2023

#agriculture, #Arkadag_city, #Turkmenistan