The Year of Culture of the People’s Republic of China started in Turkmenistan

On 31 October, Ashgabat hosted the opening ceremony of the Year of Culture of the People’s Republic of China in Turkmenistan, a large-scale event initiated by the heads of the two countries to introduce Turkmen citizens to the rich culture of China, its traditions, and achievements in the field of art, TDH reports.

Strengthening cultural ties with the People’s Republic of China is a top priority of Turkmenistan’s foreign policy.

A delegation from China, including representatives of culture and art, as well as heads of specialized structures, is on a visit to Ashgabat.

During the opening ceremony, the Charge d’affaires of the People’s Republic of China in Turkmenistan, Guo Hongliang, and the Deputy Head of the Department of Culture and Tourism of Shaanxi Province, Liu Hairong, made welcoming speeches, stressing the importance of cultural exchange in strengthening friendship and mutual understanding between the two peoples.

The concert program that followed featured dances, songs, excerpts from the opera, and musical compositions reflecting the ethnic diversity of the peoples who lived along the Great Silk Road. Bright costumes, national music, and original performances allowed the audience to immerse themselves in the world of Chinese culture.

The song “When the Bright Moon Rises” performed by He Yilin and an excerpt from the opera Qin were met with enthusiastic applause.

A photo exhibition dedicated to the unique nature of China by Chinese photographers has opened in the lobby of the Mukam Palace.

The Year of Culture of the People’s Republic of China in Turkmenistan will become a bright event in the country’s cultural life and contribute to the further strengthening of friendship and cooperation between the two peoples. ///nCa, 1 November 2023 [Photo credit – TDH]

